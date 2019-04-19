Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

My parents invited my husband and I to take this transatlantic cruise with them. This was the 4th cruise we had been on and the first transatlantic. Like the first cruise on Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas back in 2010, the Vision was a fabulous experience. While a smaller (and older) ship, it was pristine and immaculate and the layout was great. Easy to get around, lots happening ...