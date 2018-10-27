We chose this cruise for the destinations and the time of year we had to skip the Panama stop because the canal was not dredged on time and that was one of the main reasons I wanted to go on this trip because I did missionary work on the kuna Indians for 30 years and about halfway into the cruise I started feeling very sick and had severe diarrhea and cramping and nausea and headache and and the ...
My husband and I have cruise with Carnival many many times never a bad cruise. All though there are things that can be done defiantly our vacation was amazing.
Embarkation was easy with no issues got right on the ship we were early for our embarkation there was no problems. Disembarkation was a slap in the face that our vacation was over ( not Carnivals fault) we were in line for 2 and half ...
There were so many wrong things about this cruise...where to begin? Let me start with the positive. Our cabin steward, Wejaya and his assistant Anna were great! They kept the room sparkling clean, with fresh ice and a new towel animal every day. Our room was on Lido deck, close to the buffet areas and pools. Anna and Wejaya worked hard from dawn to dark but were always pleasant and greeted us ...
People from the freedom treated us like family. our server ricky at the chic restaurant has been perfect. we didn't miss a show. we dance a lot and we can tell that the cast on the ship were outstanding. jade and matthew the dancers are beautiful to see and pleasant to speak, there is a violin trio called accidental strings trio. we did many cruises and never we saw violin ...
Overall the cruise was very good. The dining room service (Komang) and room steward (Andre) were exceptional. Embarkation was hampered by fog and the Carnival representatives at Houston Hobby did a good job of keeping order and organizing the shuttle to Galveston. Processing at the Galveston terminal went smoothly. Although the crew had a short turnaround time, our cabin was ready when we ...
Taking a cruise to the Panama Canal was on our bucket list however this ship is a rust bucket that has not been updated since it's inaugural voyage and it shows ! The entertainment is done by the same six people for every night, and is horrible. Every show ended with fewer show goers than it started with. Since Carnival has added the "tips" to your bill -- the service has significantly ...
My hubs and I typically cruise with RCI but, because we have exhausted all of the Royal Caribbean itineraries out of Galveston, we chose this cruise to the Bahamas on Carnival. We had only cruised with Carnival once before on a quick 4-night trip so we did not know exactly what to expect.
We had heard that the Freedom was scheduled for dry dock shortly after our return so we expected a ship ...
Panama Canal cruise was awesome. Emma Nixon was the best cruise director ever. she is a bundle of energy. Awesome energy. Anoma and her wait crew were awesome in anytime dining. Room steward was awesome also. Food was very hot and good. Chefs table was a very interesting experience. Panama Canal was very interesting to watch. Carnival was awesome as always. The Freedom is one of our favorite ...
This cruise was so great in many ways, but a few bad things made it rough here and there.
Personnel: I've never really cared one way or another about Cruise Directors, but Ms. Emma Nixon was spectacular. I wish I could have her on every cruise! She was everywhere at once, and I'm not kidding. We would talk to her one minute and then go somewhere else and she would have beat us there, always ...
While we love the Freedom and Carnival, this was the best cruise ever. It was our honeymoon, and not only were the staff great, the passengers were very friendly and helped make the cruise even better. Aruba, Curacoa, and Cartegena all wowed us more than expected - and our expectations were high. The shore excursions were great, but we would definitely take a cab to a specific beach next time in ...