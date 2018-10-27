  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Galveston to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 18 Galveston to the Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Misrepresenting the level of Rotovirus. And coved on the ship

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Gricketts291
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the destinations and the time of year we had to skip the Panama stop because the canal was not dredged on time and that was one of the main reasons I wanted to go on this trip because I did missionary work on the kuna Indians for 30 years and about halfway into the cruise I started feeling very sick and had severe diarrhea and cramping and nausea and headache and and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Great 14 days

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Wolf19
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruise with Carnival many many times never a bad cruise. All though there are things that can be done defiantly our vacation was amazing. Embarkation was easy with no issues got right on the ship we were early for our embarkation there was no problems. Disembarkation was a slap in the face that our vacation was over ( not Carnivals fault) we were in line for 2 and half ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Panama Canal 10/27 - 11/10/19

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
CHATTACRUISER
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

There were so many wrong things about this cruise...where to begin? Let me start with the positive. Our cabin steward, Wejaya and his assistant Anna were great! They kept the room sparkling clean, with fresh ice and a new towel animal every day. Our room was on Lido deck, close to the buffet areas and pools. Anna and Wejaya worked hard from dawn to dark but were always pleasant and greeted us ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

WE SPEND 29 DAYS ON THE FREEDOM 2 BACK TO BACK FROM OCT 12 TO NOV THE10

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
cadillac62
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

People from the freedom treated us like family. our server ricky at the chic restaurant has been perfect. we didn't miss a show. we dance a lot and we can tell that the cast on the ship were outstanding. jade and matthew the dancers are beautiful to see and pleasant to speak, there is a violin trio called accidental strings trio. we did many cruises and never we saw violin ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Panama Canal Partial Transit 28 Feb to 09 Mar 2019

Review for Carnival Valor to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
BroncoBill2015
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Overall the cruise was very good. The dining room service (Komang) and room steward (Andre) were exceptional. Embarkation was hampered by fog and the Carnival representatives at Houston Hobby did a good job of keeping order and organizing the shuttle to Galveston. Processing at the Galveston terminal went smoothly. Although the crew had a short turnaround time, our cabin was ready when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Don't book on Carnival ship Valor

Review for Carnival Valor to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Roseboyd
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Taking a cruise to the Panama Canal was on our bucket list however this ship is a rust bucket that has not been updated since it's inaugural voyage and it shows ! The entertainment is done by the same six people for every night, and is horrible. Every show ended with fewer show goers than it started with. Since Carnival has added the "tips" to your bill -- the service has significantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Enjoyed this cruise immensely

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
cruise lovah
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

My hubs and I typically cruise with RCI but, because we have exhausted all of the Royal Caribbean itineraries out of Galveston, we chose this cruise to the Bahamas on Carnival. We had only cruised with Carnival once before on a quick 4-night trip so we did not know exactly what to expect. We had heard that the Freedom was scheduled for dry dock shortly after our return so we expected a ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean Suite

Good cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
goaties
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Panama Canal cruise was awesome. Emma Nixon was the best cruise director ever. she is a bundle of energy. Awesome energy. Anoma and her wait crew were awesome in anytime dining. Room steward was awesome also. Food was very hot and good. Chefs table was a very interesting experience. Panama Canal was very interesting to watch. Carnival was awesome as always. The Freedom is one of our favorite ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Interior

Mostly good, but some problems

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Unknotted
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was so great in many ways, but a few bad things made it rough here and there. Personnel: I've never really cared one way or another about Cruise Directors, but Ms. Emma Nixon was spectacular. I wish I could have her on every cruise! She was everywhere at once, and I'm not kidding. We would talk to her one minute and then go somewhere else and she would have beat us there, always ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony

Magical Cruise

Review for Carnival Freedom to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
jdsaint
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

While we love the Freedom and Carnival, this was the best cruise ever. It was our honeymoon, and not only were the staff great, the passengers were very friendly and helped make the cruise even better. Aruba, Curacoa, and Cartegena all wowed us more than expected - and our expectations were high. The shore excursions were great, but we would definitely take a cab to a specific beach next time in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Cabin Type: Interior

