Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Prima

My traveling companions and I stayed in 2 room balcony suites at the front of the ship. The cabins were spacious and well equipped. We had excellent service from our steward and butler. My only disappointment with the ship was that it was not always easy to find areas to relax. When we were looking for areas to lounge with a drink, we often had to wander around the ship to find open spaces. ...