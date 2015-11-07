  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Galveston to the Mexican Riviera Cruise Reviews

3.5
68 reviews

Fun, safe cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
kpatton
10+ Cruises

We had four cruises cancelled in 2020 and 2021 so this was our first since the Pandemic. Everyone over the age of 12 was vaccinated and I was very impressed with the protocols. We have been on over 25 Royal Caribbean cruises so know the types of activities they usually have on board. The ship was running at 50% capacity so there were no big lines or waiting for elevators. It was a relaxed ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Family had a memorable trip, affordable vacation, but not perfect.

Review for Carnival Liberty to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
jemamc96
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This is my fourth cruise with Carnival and my family's second cruise. We recently cruised on the Conquest, which is a sister ship of the Liberty. The layout was the same with the decor being a bit different. I will say upfront that everyone had a great time and didn't want to leave the ship. We always tell ourselves and our children - pack your patience - when it comes to traveling via cruise. ...
Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Carnival Liberty, F; Crew, Awesome!

Review for Carnival Liberty to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
arlenevelezdiaz
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Hello again. I posted a review a week ago ("a no no cruise"). This week i took the cruise with my best friend. Embarkation process - very good. Cabin - a "no no". We had cabin 1456 on deck 1. We were next to the crew's cabins. Our cabin felt like we had an engine below us. Vibrating day and night, ugh! Steward - myrene was extra awesome! Very friendly. Addressed us every morning by our ...
Sail Date: July 2016

Cabin Type: Interior Upper/Lower

Extended Family Cruise -- I'm a 1st Timer

Review for Carnival Liberty to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
dmar5
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My extended family decided on this cruise; my aunt & uncle being frequent cruisers. This was mine and my children's first cruise. I must say -- I was thoroughly underwhelmed. The quarters were small but I expected that. The food was mostly bland and most noticeably, the cake served was literally frosting or mousse with cake crumbs added. The room rattled pretty much all day and night -- likely ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Aft-View Extended Balcony

Traveled with children

Plenty of fun to go around!!

Review for Carnival Liberty to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
lgrave79@gmail.com
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is my 10th or so cruise. Although other cruise lines offer a fancier trip, Carnival makes sure there is plenty of fun to go around! Let me start by saying that my husband and I have been together 40 years and enjoy vacationing together. We are lucky that our daughter married a really nice guy and we enjoy spending time with them, hence this cruise for the four of us (celebrating ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

3rd time is a charm on Freedom.

Review for Carnival Freedom to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
pearlandcruiser15
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is my 11 Cruise on Carnival and have also cruised Princess and Royal Caribbean. This cruise was a bounce back offer from the casino from our Oct 2015 cruise. This is my 3rd cruise on Freedom. Day 1 -- - Galveston -- embarkation was a breeze. Parked across the street and walked on at 11. We had chosen the new staggered check in time of 10:30 -11:00. As we were about 10 minutes late, we ...
Sail Date: January 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

First Carnival in 9 Years

Review for Carnival Triumph to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
31cruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I take 2-4 cruises a year. Nearly all on royal Caribbean, however when my Brother in law said lets take a cruise after Christmas the difference in price and timing helped up pick the Carnival Triumphs December 28th sailing out of Galveston. We were hesitant! Out last cruise on Carnival in 2005 was not a good experience. But since Royal Caribbean was twice the price and they have been ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Only "Triumph" was that it didn't sink

Review for Carnival Triumph to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
juhlenkott
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We are frequent cruisers and familiar with both Carnival and their sister company Costa. None of the perks or quality that we had experienced on previous cruises was present for this vacation. 1. We had Priority boarding that had us show up at the port at 10am and then wait until 11:30 before boarding. 2. The Kid's Club staff were rude, inconsistent, did not keep their schedule, did not feed ...
Sail Date: December 2015

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Traveled with children

Not Recommended

Review for Carnival Triumph to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
ITGeekGirl
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was my husband's first cruise and the first one I've been on in nearly 15 years. Food: There's no polite way to say this; the food on this cruise was pretty much horrible. So much so that it will probably stop me from choosing Carnival again.Guy's Burger Joint had good burgers, and the Cantina had good tacos. Pirate Pizza was ok. The buffet downright sucked, morning, noon, and night. The ...
Sail Date: December 2015

If you need to brush up on your trivia...

Review for Carnival Freedom to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
BucketList
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I figured you get what you pay for, and I was right. This was my first Carnival cruise and I didn't expect it to be equivalent to the other cruise lines but the differences were pretty dramatic. Not to be picky, but what's up with the dreadful decor on the Freedom. The ceiling designs looked like the Ebola virus. We got a balcony room which was ridiculously small and had only one ...
Sail Date: November 2015

