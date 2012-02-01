Galveston to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Our First Transatlantic Cruise to Spain

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
Texorganist
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

As seniors with 21 cruises behind us, and having been on the Voyager previously for 2 short cruises, we booked our first trans Atlantic, repositioning cruise, for the experience and the lower cost per night. Being central Texas residents made sailing out of Galveston convenient. We stayed the night before embarkation at a La Quinta hotel near Hobby Airport in Houston, parked our car across the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Kudos to the service staff

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
Tusch
6-10 Cruises • Age 90s

I would like to commend the following crew members that made this cruise so enjoyable, especially Imade, our cabin steward who provided superior service; Oswin, a head waiter at the Aquarius dining room who went out of his way to accommodate our every request and ensure that our dining experience was first class. His personal attention carried over at the Windjammer during breakfast and lunch; ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Amazing Transatlantic trip

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
lul113
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Review of Vision of the Seas, Transatlantic Galveston to Barcelona, April 19th to May 6th 2019 – 17 nights. Overview: Amazing trip, great ship, superb crew. The whole trip was amazing with one major issue, which was the medical staff/facilities and one minor issue, which was new sheets that were dirty (bloodstains) on the sofa bed, the new sheets they sent were also badly stained, so we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View

Traveled with children

Crossing #2

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
Freedom55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Vision of the Seas – Transatlantic – April 16th 2017 Overview A wonderful crossing for the second year in a row. We love the Vison Class ships. They have a very friendly staff in all parts of the ship. The food was very good the entertainment was mostly excellent. Embarkation We stayed at the Tremont Hotel in Galveston. It’s a marvelous old hotel located very close to the port. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View

Wonderful cruise!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
MelindaF
10+ Cruises • Age 2020s

Sailing from Galveston is always very convenient and this itinerary was perfect! The ship was in very good condition considering its age. The captain and the crew were very friendly and very helpful. The food was delicious! We had a Grand Suite which was wonderful. Lots of extra drawers and space with a spacious balcony. The ship doesn’t have all the ‘bells and whistles’ like the much larger ships ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Beautiful ship with lots to do

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Vision of the Seas

User Avatar
Barndog9
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My parents invited my husband and I to take this transatlantic cruise with them. This was the 4th cruise we had been on and the first transatlantic. Like the first cruise on Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas back in 2010, the Vision was a fabulous experience. While a smaller (and older) ship, it was pristine and immaculate and the layout was great. Easy to get around, lots happening ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

ROYAL CARIBBEAN ROCKS!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Voyager of the Seas

User Avatar
dsmith3435
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I'm not one to write reviews... From the minute we stepped aboard until we got off the ship voyager of the seas was fantastic. Customer service was friendly and consistent. Our stateroom was large enough for the three of us and was cleaned several times a day. Fresh towels dropped off twice a day, comfortable beds and clean. The shows aboard were 1st class and there was something for people of all ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Surprisingly Luxurious

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Carnival Magic

User Avatar
misterkevin
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was skeptical to take another cruise out of Galveston with Carnival. My last cruise on the Ecstasy was five nights with stops in Progreso and Cozumel in June of 2008. On that cruise, I had an obstructed ocean view and felt like a stranger in a strange land. I’m not Texan. I don’t like country music. I have no tolerance for children running around in my vicinity. I don’t even like frozen sweet ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Mariner Western Caribbean from Galveston

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Mariner of the Seas

User Avatar
clover2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from our Royal Caribbean cruise on Mariner of the Seas. It is our understanding that Mariner will be leaving Galveston and going to Asia in two weeks and Navigator will be replacing it in Galveston. This is going to be a good change, and there are so many things that are alike on both ships, that there will still be the same care and concern for its passengers. We drove in ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2013

Cabin Type: Promenade Stateroom

Fantasic Family Vacation on the Mariner

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Mariner of the Seas

User Avatar
GoldenRose
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We traveled with 3 generations - my mother, me and my husband, and our two children, ages 1 and 6. All of us enjoyed the cruise a lot. They set up one of the kids areas as an indoor play area for children under 3, which was a nice surprise. They also had a playground every morning for the babies, and allowed us to check out bags of age appropriate toys. This was an improvement over previous ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2012

Cabin Type: Royal Family Suite

Traveled with children

