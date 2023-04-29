The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company.
The PROs:
A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage.
B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess.
C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
This was a nice enough cruise. The ship is definitely in need of refurbishing. Really showing its age.
The dining was very nice. We enjoyed every meal! The deserts were especially excellent.
We didn't take in much of the entertainment, but we heard it was great.
The staff was remarkable, each and every one was lovely and helpful.
Staterooms are fine, bathrooms not bad, shower water ...
I and my wife have gone on several cruises in the past, to include Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian,Princess, and Holland America. In the past, Carnival has had a decent reputation for food and entertainment.
This was our first cruise since the Pandemic.
In my opinion, Carnival has placed cost cutting ahead of quality. Although the food is edible, the only quality food is in the ...
I chose this cruise for my family reunion because of the destination. We had never been to Jamaica, and won't be going back, nor will we ever cruise with Carnival. This was our first cruise with Carnival and our last. We planned this vacation for over a year, with over 20 family members. We were celebrating high school graduation and birthdays during this cruise. We have sailed with other cruise ...
Before I get too far, I want to say that we loved the Carnival Vista. Me and my husband decided to have our wedding on the Vista in Galveston and then take a 7 day cruise to Montego Bay, Cayman Islands, and Cozumel. Our wedding day didn’t turn out as expected due to a medical emergency on the cruise prior to us, so our wedding got pushed back from 12:15 to 3:30 P.M. We had gotten the call the day ...
There was so much bullying on this ship. Fights drinking and No supervision. Ages between 12-18 . Kids were beat up by groups. When I saw it I stopped it. Carnival make parents responsible for their kids poor behavior. No one wants to deal with little jerks.
On a good note in Cozumel Charlie was a great guide . My husband and I went to the private house and brace all inclusive. Charlie made ...
First cruise in awhile, I’m a platinum viff member so I’ve been to many Carnival Cruises. I usually eat my dinners at the assigned restaurants but this time I only ate once there due to a very frustrating method of seating you. Before you would just show up at the restaurant and be seated, now you have to check in on their app and even then you have to wait 30-50 minutes or more to be seated, many ...
We did a family vacation of 13 this year! The Vista is a beautiful ship. The staff was amazing!! Thoby was our stewardess on deck 2. He was absolutely amazing! The fun squad and TJ were a blast and really got the crowd involved! Thank you all for an amazing time. The ship was clean and food was delicious! Lots of great excursions on this cruise as well (Western Caribbean.) It was a great vacation ...
First, my primary experiences are on the Dream class ships (Breeze and Dream) so my experience on the Vista left so much to be desired. The beds were spring mattresses and horrifically uncomfortable. The floors were full of trip hazards. The stairs in the atrium were so tiny and narrow on one side that adults couldn’t use it. The walkways on all floors except 2 were so narrow that two adults ...
Rates were in our price range and everyone was so hospitable Staff amazing only thing was port stop hours are very short especially when we have excursions But overall everything else was as always perfect I have 2 other cruises set for September and next may Will try to take another before next booking hope everything is just amazing as the other ones Its something for everyone oh and another ...