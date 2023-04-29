  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Galveston to Jamaica Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
1,040 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,040 Galveston to Jamaica Cruise Reviews

Bad Medallion application + Bad WiFi connection

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Regal Princess

Voevod
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

The hard work of the employees cannot mitigate the SYSTEMIC problems of the company. The PROs: A. Embarkation. Kudos to the check-in and security people. Everything was fine. I did NOT trust Princess with my luggage. B. Room cleaning, restaurant workers. Great job but cannot correct the problems created by Princess. C. Princess allowed people to organize an inter-denominational ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

The Vista was just fine!

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

donnalouise332
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a nice enough cruise. The ship is definitely in need of refurbishing. Really showing its age. The dining was very nice. We enjoyed every meal! The deserts were especially excellent. We didn't take in much of the entertainment, but we heard it was great. The staff was remarkable, each and every one was lovely and helpful. Staterooms are fine, bathrooms not bad, shower water ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Carnival has declined over the years.

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Mailman1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I and my wife have gone on several cruises in the past, to include Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian,Princess, and Holland America. In the past, Carnival has had a decent reputation for food and entertainment. This was our first cruise since the Pandemic. In my opinion, Carnival has placed cost cutting ahead of quality. Although the food is edible, the only quality food is in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Worst Cruise Vacation Ever

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Redhead0925
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise for my family reunion because of the destination. We had never been to Jamaica, and won't be going back, nor will we ever cruise with Carnival. This was our first cruise with Carnival and our last. We planned this vacation for over a year, with over 20 family members. We were celebrating high school graduation and birthdays during this cruise. We have sailed with other cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Wedding/Honeymoon

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Brendamayy21
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

Before I get too far, I want to say that we loved the Carnival Vista. Me and my husband decided to have our wedding on the Vista in Galveston and then take a 7 day cruise to Montego Bay, Cayman Islands, and Cozumel. Our wedding day didn’t turn out as expected due to a medical emergency on the cruise prior to us, so our wedding got pushed back from 12:15 to 3:30 P.M. We had gotten the call the day ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2023

Terrible teens

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

becky13jay
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

There was so much bullying on this ship. Fights drinking and No supervision. Ages between 12-18 . Kids were beat up by groups. When I saw it I stopped it. Carnival make parents responsible for their kids poor behavior. No one wants to deal with little jerks. On a good note in Cozumel Charlie was a great guide . My husband and I went to the private house and brace all inclusive. Charlie made ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with children

Disappointed

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Swtpea07
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First cruise in awhile, I’m a platinum viff member so I’ve been to many Carnival Cruises. I usually eat my dinners at the assigned restaurants but this time I only ate once there due to a very frustrating method of seating you. Before you would just show up at the restaurant and be seated, now you have to check in on their app and even then you have to wait 30-50 minutes or more to be seated, many ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Carnival Vista

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Destinations all around
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We did a family vacation of 13 this year! The Vista is a beautiful ship. The staff was amazing!! Thoby was our stewardess on deck 2. He was absolutely amazing! The fun squad and TJ were a blast and really got the crowd involved! Thank you all for an amazing time. The ship was clean and food was delicious! Lots of great excursions on this cruise as well (Western Caribbean.) It was a great vacation ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with children

Poor quality ship

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

RegularCruiser55
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

First, my primary experiences are on the Dream class ships (Breeze and Dream) so my experience on the Vista left so much to be desired. The beds were spring mattresses and horrifically uncomfortable. The floors were full of trip hazards. The stairs in the atrium were so tiny and narrow on one side that adults couldn’t use it. The walkways on all floors except 2 were so narrow that two adults ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

TJ the cruise director was the best

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Carnival Vista

Stephanie4753
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Rates were in our price range and everyone was so hospitable Staff amazing only thing was port stop hours are very short especially when we have excursions But overall everything else was as always perfect I have 2 other cruises set for September and next may Will try to take another before next booking hope everything is just amazing as the other ones Its something for everyone oh and another ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Find a cruise

Any Month
Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Galveston to Jamaica
Galveston to Jamaica Radiance of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.