My wife and I cruised on Adventure of the Seas 6 weeks earlier and had one of the best cruises ever! Liberty of the Seas was our 30th cruise, and one of the worst ever! The only safety protocols we saw were the staff wearing masks. The public restrooms were dirty, they stopped serving people in the Windjammer, and as a result, you had to touch all of the utensils and like most buffets, people are ...
With 31 cruises under my belt on all the major cruise lines including Cunard I choose this RCCL cruise out of Galveston because of the ports close location to Fort Worth, TX. This was my 8th RCCL cruise. My husband and I are avid dancers and cruise used to offer many opportunities to dance, The dance floors on board ships have been either slowly disappearing and being replaced by wine bars, ...
Royal Caribbean has been our go to cruise line for a long time. (We just turned Emerald).
We were ready to get out on the ocean once again because we disconnect and really relax. It is a great vacation until illness hits. As we boarded on April 24, Sunday we were fine for that day as well as April 25. On the 26th we went up to Windjammer for late lunch and within an hour Tom started to get ...
This was our 3rd or 4th time on Liberty of the Seas since it began sailing out of Galveston. We may have been the first vaccinated guests who were not required to wear masks indoors. We felt very safe. There are hand sanitizing stations everywhere. But beware, everyone serves themselves in the Windjammer, so everyone’s hands are touching the serving utensils. We just sanitized again after ...
Since 2020 we have missed several schedule cruises due to COVID-19. This is our 43rd cruise and wedding anniversary. Coming from Galveston we hit the normal islands on our 7 day voyage - Rootan, Costa Maya and Cozumel.
The severity of the pandemic is low in the Houston Texas area so we ready to cruise but still skeptical. To our suprize, all RCL employees wore mask. Although, very few ...
This was the fastest check in ever. We decided to slurge on the key program. You are easily in and out. Quite impressed. Everyone was great wearing masks. The crew were double masked. Lots of hand sanitizer everywhere. Elevators were limited to 5 people or same parties only. Most people were very polite. Things are quite different after the pandemic. This ship was ast 42 % capacity! It ...
This was our 8th cruise, but our 1st time with Royal Caribbean.
We just got back from our 7-day Western Caribbean cruise that started out of Galveston, TX 01-09-2022 to 01-16-2022 and we went to Roatan, Honduras, Cozumel, Mexico and Puerto Costa Maya. This ship was very clean, and the staff was right on top of everything. There were only about 1300 passengers rather than the normal 3900+ due ...
I've been on this ship before. It has something for everyone.
Good: The food. It had large portions, and everyone seemed to enjoy it. We ate in dining room every night, and many breakfast(s). Surf simulator: Kids love it, and it was great, along with the water slides, and so on. Ports: getting on and off at ports was smooth and they were helpful with my disabilities.
Neutral: ...
This was my fifteenth cruise and second cruise w/ RCCL It was mostly a big improvement over our five day sailing on the Jewel in 2019. Our balcony cabin was clean, airy, and spacious. Our steward, Diasa, was friendly and attentive. Dining was mostly good although there were a few meals in the main dining room that could have been tastier. The same for other venues. For example, the pizza is ...
Picked this cruise for a quick get away from Galveston as it was a convenient drive. First cruise from a Texas port. Easy embarkation and disembarkation process; except when embarking they had three different places to check in. First check in line to see your vaccine card and recent covid test report. Then, second check in line to review your passport AND your COVID vaccine card and recent ...