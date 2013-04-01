As seniors with 21 cruises behind us, and having been on the Voyager previously for 2 short cruises, we booked our first trans Atlantic, repositioning cruise, for the experience and the lower cost per night. Being central Texas residents made sailing out of Galveston convenient. We stayed the night before embarkation at a La Quinta hotel near Hobby Airport in Houston, parked our car across the ...
My husband and I celebrated 20 years of marriage, and I graduated with my Masters degree. We planned to go with another couple. Long story short, we ended up with an interior room instead of a balcony as our friends were in and were very disappointed. Even worse, we paid the same amount, and their room FAR outdid ours. I would never be ok with an interior cabin again. Our cabin was so small my ...
I would like to commend the following crew members that made this cruise so enjoyable, especially Imade, our cabin steward who provided superior service; Oswin, a head waiter at the Aquarius dining room who went out of his way to accommodate our every request and ensure that our dining experience was first class. His personal attention carried over at the Windjammer during breakfast and lunch; ...
Review of Vision of the Seas, Transatlantic Galveston to Barcelona, April 19th to May 6th 2019 – 17 nights.
Overview:
Amazing trip, great ship, superb crew. The whole trip was amazing with one major issue, which was the medical staff/facilities and one minor issue, which was new sheets that were dirty (bloodstains) on the sofa bed, the new sheets they sent were also badly stained, so we ...
Vision of the Seas – Transatlantic – April 16th 2017
Overview
A wonderful crossing for the second year in a row. We love the Vison Class ships. They have a very friendly staff in all parts of the ship. The food was very good the entertainment was mostly excellent.
Embarkation
We stayed at the Tremont Hotel in Galveston. It’s a marvelous old hotel located very close to the port. We ...
Sailing from Galveston is always very convenient and this itinerary was perfect! The ship was in very good condition considering its age. The captain and the crew were very friendly and very helpful. The food was delicious! We had a Grand Suite which was wonderful. Lots of extra drawers and space with a spacious balcony. The ship doesn’t have all the ‘bells and whistles’ like the much larger ships ...
My parents invited my husband and I to take this transatlantic cruise with them. This was the 4th cruise we had been on and the first transatlantic. Like the first cruise on Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas back in 2010, the Vision was a fabulous experience. While a smaller (and older) ship, it was pristine and immaculate and the layout was great. Easy to get around, lots happening ...
I'm not one to write reviews... From the minute we stepped aboard until we got off the ship voyager of the seas was fantastic. Customer service was friendly and consistent. Our stateroom was large enough for the three of us and was cleaned several times a day. Fresh towels dropped off twice a day, comfortable beds and clean. The shows aboard were 1st class and there was something for people of all ...
I was skeptical to take another cruise out of Galveston with Carnival. My last cruise on the Ecstasy was five nights with stops in Progreso and Cozumel in June of 2008. On that cruise, I had an obstructed ocean view and felt like a stranger in a strange land. I’m not Texan. I don’t like country music. I have no tolerance for children running around in my vicinity. I don’t even like frozen sweet ...
We just returned from our Royal Caribbean cruise on Mariner of the Seas. It is our understanding that Mariner will be leaving Galveston and going to Asia in two weeks and Navigator will be replacing it in Galveston. This is going to be a good change, and there are so many things that are alike on both ships, that there will still be the same care and concern for its passengers.
We drove in ...