Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Norwegian Prima

My wife and I have both cruised with NCL over 30 times, and have been on all the current ships except for Prima and Viva, so we picked the Prima for this trip. It was the first NCL sailing out of Galveston, so the transfer from the airport to the pier was less than organized, but they finally got us on buses and off we went. The line for security was quite long, but it seemed to move okay, and ...