USVI First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
653 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 653 USVI First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Family Fun

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

FTCCruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the Harmony of the Seas specifically for the intinerary of St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Perfect Day at Coco Cay. The cruise ship did not disappoint us. We didn't have to change the itin but Hurricane Tammy made for some really rough seas. We experienced some 12-15 foot swells. Made for some serious rocking and rolling even on this massive ship. Luckily no one in our group experienced ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Harmony of the Seas did not disappoint!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

CruiseloverBuc06
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the great reviews, the size of the ship and the ports. It was AMAZING! We went to St Maarten/St Martin first, then St Thomas and last was Coco Cay. It was all wonderful! We had the BEST time with our cab driver in St Maarten. For $50 each, he showed us both sides of the island, Moho Beach, and so much more. He stopped each time we asked, including at a wonderful ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Awful food

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

Anniemak2511
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We sailed on Harmony last year at the same time. This year, we noticed significant downgrades in the quality of food, shows, and cleanliness. The buffet food was disgusting, not to mention that they served chicken every day. They no longer had a roast beef or seafood night. Dry chicken and pork every day, but cooked with different spices. They no longer had a decent gourmet selection of cheeses ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Think twice before you book this ship!!

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

judithlny
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have cruised for more than 20 years so we can easily compare pre and post Covid cruising. What follows is our attempt to describe the good and bad experiences of our recent cruise on Harmony of the Seas. We were very pleased with the efficient embarkation procedure! We were aboard the ship so quickly we were honestly surprised!!! We immediately went up to Windjammer to get ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Aquatheater Suite with Balcony - Deck 9

Crowded and Dirty

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

Boymomma46
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this ship for all of the amenities it offered. It also has spacious cabins that can sleep 6 at an affordable price. With 4 kids in tow, this seemed like a great option. We were disappointed, however. The room needs more drawers and storage for those who use all 6 beds. My husband was unable to unpack his suitcase as there wasn’t enough room. The bathroom and shower had mold in various ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

Changed itinerary but lovely cruise nonetheless

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

markn46804
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had wanted to take an oasis class for a very long time, and a year ago, some friend suggested we take this cruise to the eastern Caribbean. After having a previous eastern Caribbean cruise taken out from under me, due to a hurricane, we chose this cruise with the idea that the itineraries would remain the same – yes we know it was hurricane season, but we took a chance. two days before ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Unfounded Concerns

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

Twinkletoe
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

In preparation for any trip, I read as many reviews as I can. I am submitting this short review of our recent Harmony of the Seas cruise in the hopes that someone might find it helpful. My husband and I wanted to take our adult children on a special trip to celebrate my retirement from 30 years of teaching. We decided upon Harmony of the Seas because we wanted to have a multitude of activities ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Interior

Royal Caribbean please do better.

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

Gcdrhjkk
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Do better RC. Last cruise I did before this was in 2013 and it was amazing. Standard has significantly dropped. Dinning experience felt rushed every night not sure if it's the 515pm.. the food was not good at all. Desserts win though. They billed my account before I could decide fully if I wanted the service. Everything on this ship is sooo rushed geez. It's a cruise ..relax! I witnessed a ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Very Big, Very Crowded

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

rbeam
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Harmony of the Seas is quite a ship! We were part of a large group so this ship was chosen for us. Our room was beautiful, balcony overlooking Boardwalk. However, it was noisy. Our room steward was the best of all of our dozens of cruises. The entertainment was amazing. Two aqua shows, two ice skating shows, two musicals (Grease is full length). Good comedy show. We did not care for the ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Underwhelming

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

Rcooke83
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We had some good experiences with RC but this ships flow and design was horrible. The pool deck is choppy and hard to get around. The bars are packed and take a long time to get walk to and get a drink. No entertainment no large screens no live band and again very hard to get around unlike navigator of the seas. Food is horrible but isn't it always? If your expecting good food don't cruise or only ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with children

First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews to USVI on Other Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean International Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to USVI
