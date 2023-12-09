Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

We were in stateroom, let me tell you how AMAZING it was. The first day they helped us out with everything that we needed, all the crew members were so incredibly amazing. The food was so delicious. When you do the my time dinning, ask to get Miguel. He was amazing! He helped us out with ordering our food and he also gave us his recommended some food. I tryed the food that he, said and it was sooo ...