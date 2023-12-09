Overall the cruise was fun. The crew was great and did a good job. Cabin attendant did a great job. Our balcony cabin on deck 11 was awesome. Good view. Shows were awesome! Especially the skating and aqua shows. Drinks seemed watered down. The only thing that was disappointing was the food. Windjammer was the worst we have experienced in 6 cruises. Stopped going there after day 2. Johnny Rockets ...
From the moment we arrived ar the port in NY we were treated with exceptional care. Convenient parking on-site and well organized baggage handlers to take luggage right from our car. We walked into a special entrance and were greeted by a welcoming staff and offered champagne, juice and snacks where we were provided with our wristbands and room keys. We were quickly escorted to our room. We met ...
We recently concluded our 7-day Christmas cruise aboard the MSC Meraviglia. Despite having sailed with MSC multiple times (five times with Divina, two times with Seaside, and two times with Meraviglia, with four of those being during Christmas), we experienced significant disappointment on this occasion. I highly recommend those who have booked a Meraviglia cruise departing from Brooklyn to ...
The main reason my family and I chose this cruise was the price and it's close departure port. I have been on over 15 cruises on multiple cruise lines. This was first and last time sailing with MSC.
Let me begin by saying the money we saved in cruise fare was quickly offset by hidden costs and aggrevation.
MSC is a no-frills cruise company. They charge you for everything and anything and ...
Before I explain the best/worst parts of this cruise - I'd like to mentioned I've been embarking on cruises since I was 8 (I've been on 14 cruises so far & i'm now 34).
What I enjoyed:
Entertainment was great. Lots of options for live music of all music genres throughout the day. They had free & paid shows nightly that were 4/5 entertaining/impressive.
Specialty Restaurants: I suggest ...
I don’t like to complain about things like this but here it goes because it’s really bad. My first experience with this cruise line was when my whole family packed up for a 12 hour drive from Michigan to New York to hop on this cruise for Christmas vacation 1 hour into the drive we got an email from the cruise line saying we would not be going to the Caribbean for a hot Christmas vacation we would ...
A week ago, I sailed on the MSC Meraviglia from New York. The listing originally was a 8 day 7 night trip to the Bahamas. Prior to the trip, I checked the weather and it stated that it was going to be in the 70s. We anticipated warm weather so my mom and I packed up our suitcases in accordance with the weather. The night before the trip, we suddenly received notification that the ship will be ...
We were in stateroom, let me tell you how AMAZING it was. The first day they helped us out with everything that we needed, all the crew members were so incredibly amazing. The food was so delicious. When you do the my time dinning, ask to get Miguel. He was amazing! He helped us out with ordering our food and he also gave us his recommended some food. I tryed the food that he, said and it was sooo ...
Embarkation: Very easy and smooth. The line moved quickly and we were on with a few minutes of being dropped off at the pier. The new pier is beautiful and well designed. The facial recognition piece is really nice.
Rooms: Available right at 1:00 pm as promised and one piece of our luggage came quickly. We had an issue with the loudness of the family/children next door to us and they ended ...
Some staff didn't seem to be trained very well. Most were not friendly and my family experienced racism. We were given foreign menus multiple times because, they assumed we didn't speak English. Staff intentionally excluded us from group activities when we approached because they thought we didnt understand English. It was very disorganized in terms of embarking and disembarking. We lost a ...