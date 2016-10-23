Cruise review for MSC Meraviglia 19-day transatlantic cruise from Barcelona Spain to Port Canaveral (9/24/2022 to 10/13/2022) Inside stateroom #8073.
Note: we only ate in the Market place buffet because the service in the dining rooms are so slow and the food choices in the dining room are very limited.
Note that we spoke to many passengers on this very long cruise that agree with our ...
We booked this transatlantic cruise in the depths of the pandemic to have something to look forward to - we never imagined that we'd still be wondering right up until the last minute whether it would go or not. Along with being our very first time on an Oasis class ship, our experience was certainly different due to the very small number of pax on board: approximately 1300 on a ship designed to ...
This was my first and probably last MSC cruise.
It's a pity because the ship itself has some good points and the ports of call were fantastic.
We picked the ship up in Southampton along with what it turns out a lot of new crew who took a couple of days to come to terms with things.
Staff were very polite and willing to assist if possible.
We had a balcony cabin which was kept spotless ...
Selected this cruise to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary so special occasion = the Yacht Club experience. I'm so glad I chose the YC as the rest of the ship was just way too big for me.
One of the reasons I paid so much for YC was priority embarkation and disembarkation. Unfortunately there was no priority embarkation at Kiel, despite what I'd been told beforehand and it really was ...
We are on a trans Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale on the inaugural cruise of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. We chose a balcony room overlooking the Boardwalk - #11723.
The room is quite spacious - the king size bed is close to the balcony with two very small nightstands with no drawers. The bedding is very comfortable. There is plenty of storage space - room ...
We were nervous about this ship as we usually prefer Radiance class ships which are rather smaller but the ship was fantastic and the entire cruise was great. We never felt that the ship was too big, and the ambiance and the extra facilities were wonderful. The shows were outstanding and the use of new technologies helped immensely . Really enjoyed the abyss and water slides with no queues but I ...
We have over 18 cruises under our belt. But this ship topped them all. We were privileged to cruise the historic trip from Spain to Ft. Lauderdale and witnessed first-hand the coming together of Allure and Oasis with the Harmony in Ft. Lauderdale. What an experience! And what a beautiful and well-appointed ship. Despite the 6,000 passengers, we did not feel crowded or boxed-in. The food was ...
More and more we enjoy the transatlantic cruises - sea days are a blessing for us so having so many in a row is a wonderful chance to kick back and truly get in relaxation mode. The one way airfare booked through RCCL is so reasonable that it makes the decision to do both fall and spring TA's a no brainer for us. Plus, we live in Florida so either the beginning or end of our journey makes it very ...
Embarkation and disembarkation went very smooth and fast.
The ship itself is awesome and big.
There are enough things to do on board.
The stateroom was big, comfortable and had enough space to put your clothes and other stuff away
Dining was excelent and the food delicious.
Entertainment and activities are good.
Service was very poor (I had booked a stateroom decoration as a ...
We have never posted a review on cruise critic before. We are not sure if we are just not so much in awe of this class ship as we previously were on the Oasis and the Allure but we felt this ship did not compare. We were happy with our Ocean balcony cabin but our cabin steward was mediocre. The dining room food was decent but again, mediocre. The Windjammer had better food than the dining ...