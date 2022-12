Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

This was by far the best cruise we ever went on. We like Disney alot because it's very high class. Now that our kid is getting older we haven't found a ship yet to compare it to till now. We loved loved loved it and we will go back again. This is our ninth cruise and we haven't received this high level of service since we have been on Disney. Highlights are so many things to do with lots of ...