Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Harmony of the Seas

We loved this ship. It's BIG! It took me 2 days to figure out how to get around the ship. After that it was a breeze and better not to have to walk from fore to aft to find what you are looking for. We were on the Central Park. Who said that you can't have beautiful, trees, and flowers and ivy setting on a ship. This was great. The staff was very good and was always there to help. The food ...