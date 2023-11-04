Overall the cruise was fun. The crew was great and did a good job. Cabin attendant did a great job. Our balcony cabin on deck 11 was awesome. Good view. Shows were awesome! Especially the skating and aqua shows. Drinks seemed watered down. The only thing that was disappointing was the food. Windjammer was the worst we have experienced in 6 cruises. Stopped going there after day 2. Johnny Rockets ...
We were in stateroom, let me tell you how AMAZING it was. The first day they helped us out with everything that we needed, all the crew members were so incredibly amazing. The food was so delicious. When you do the my time dinning, ask to get Miguel. He was amazing! He helped us out with ordering our food and he also gave us his recommended some food. I tryed the food that he, said and it was sooo ...
Embarkation: Very easy and smooth. The line moved quickly and we were on with a few minutes of being dropped off at the pier. The new pier is beautiful and well designed. The facial recognition piece is really nice.
Rooms: Available right at 1:00 pm as promised and one piece of our luggage came quickly. We had an issue with the loudness of the family/children next door to us and they ended ...
Before we even boarded we had a horrible experience with our cruise booking thru RC. I had started my booking for a 1 BR Grand Suite. When I went to pick the suite # the website offer me a guarantee to get the 1BR Grand or higher; however, when we actually received our suite # it was a Jr. Suite. I complained to Royal Caribbean through email, C&A, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and a couple of ...
This was our tenth cruise overall, third with Royal Caribbean. We were on Allure about ten years ago so we decided to try Harmony for Thanksgiving. I think that after this cruise, we're done with cruising for now and will move on to other forms of vacation to get a better value.
Background: Married couple in our 40s with a 12 year old and an 8 year old. Both kids are experienced cruisers too. ...
This is our family's 8th or 9th cruise, but our first with Royal. We booked this holiday cruise for the whole family to attend. The ship is beautiful and in great condition. I do feel that for the size of the ship, they need to work on time management of their activities. There was a family archery event that only 2 people could participate in at a time. They allowed 45 minutes the event with a ...
The Grease performance was unnecessarily crude and vulgar. How many times do high school girls need to flip people off. The performers were good, the sets only okay. Would have been better if they’d stayed closer to the original movie. I felt many parts just seemed slow and boring.
“Journey in Time” was very good. Amazing skating very good story. They took us back in time with great costumes, ...
Harmony is a beautiful ship with amazing crew & captain! The food, activities, shows (especially the acrobatic & stunts show 'The Fine Line' in Aqua theater & the Ice Skating show '1887:A Journey in Time') were all excellent! Service was top notch! The staff/crew were simply superb, esp. in the Main Dining rooms and Buffet...very helpful, attentive, friendly & professional. (If you need anything ...
We loved this ship. It's BIG! It took me 2 days to figure out how to get around the ship. After that it was a breeze and better not to have to walk from fore to aft to find what you are looking for. We were on the Central Park. Who said that you can't have beautiful, trees, and flowers and ivy setting on a ship. This was great. The staff was very good and was always there to help.
The food ...
I will start with a quick summary of our cruise and then break it down into sections with more detail. First, a little about us, we are an easy going family of four including two kids aged 8 and 11. We have been on nine Carnival cruises as a family so we are pretty experienced cruisers.
Quick summary: Panorama is a very nice ship with lots of amenities, activities, and entertainment to keep ...