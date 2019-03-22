  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Mediterranean First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.5
Average
355 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 355 Mediterranean First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

First Time on MSC...Not sure I'll do it again

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
EllaDuChien
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for the ports and to try a new line. MSC has the status match program which also helped. This cruise was from Genoa, Italy to Kiel, Germany with stops at Marseille, Barcelona, Cadiz, Lisbon, Vigo, and Southampton. Embarkation: This was a disaster. I am not sure if Genoa was not equipped to handle this many passengers, or if they were just not prepared to turn over the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Fantastica Outside Stateroom

Worst cruise ever!

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rosyc
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was my 6th cruise, very first with MSC. I have cruised with Carnival and Celebrity. This ship was so disorganized. Every person you asked had a different answer. The rooms were not cleaned well. The food was TERRIBLE. Not fresh. They sent up wrong breakfasts and one day, no breakfast at all. 3/4 of the staff were rude. The dining room was awful. The first night our table of 4, we ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Poor food, sad unfriendly staff and no customer support

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Rjrja20
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

First , I tried to contact MSC customer support prior to the cruise. Two emails and two phone call back requests and NO response! Ship was beautiful but food was mediocre at best. Staff was sad looking, not friendly and not helpful. They just stood around looking like sad sacks. When I had an issue and went to the front desk I was met with:someone will respond. No one ever did. Funny, after I got ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Some Pros and cons

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
GOIN2C
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Sailed with husband,daughter and 2 friends. This was our 55th cruise. 6th cruise line, returned from 04/04/2019 sailing on MSC .meraveglia The ship is lovely, staff was wonderful, especially Jonathan, my room steward. ( Balcony Stateroom #13150, Aurea experience), was kept perfect at all times. Jonathan was kind, courteous and one of the best I’ve ever had. The room needs more ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Had a Good Time

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Elric
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

I should point out that this was my first cruise although my wife has been on several, including another MSC cruise. We scheduled this cruise about a year in advance and purchased the cheapest cabin available. We figured we would be on excursions everyday and didn't plan to spend much time in the cabin so no need to get a fancy one. We flew from the US to Barcelona two days before the cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Beautiful ship, excellent entertainment, good food and warm atmosphere

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
lyudmyla_camp
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise ship because of the ports mostly. We were most interested in sightseeing, but got more than we expected. We used cruise shuttles and Hop-off/Hop-on busses arranged by the cruise, for reasonable price. We did not use any excursions, explored on our own and found it to be very efficient. On the ship, the entertainment was outstanding. We planned to book a Cirque du Soleil ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Traveled with children

Beautiful and new ship

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Pcallaway
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This ship was amazing and beautiful. Tastefully decorated, extremely clean and very nice cabins. But, the food was the downside. This was my first cruise with MSC. We've cruised many times on Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity and Princess. The food on MSC was no comparison to these other lines. It was a disppointment in the main dining room and buffet. As spactacular as this ship is, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Aurea Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Wonderful cruise! Great itinerary! Awesome price!

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
M0Msigns2019
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this cruise a year in advance with an inside guarantee quad cabin. We were given a free upgrade to an outside cabin with a porthole #5078. Room was well laid out, enough room for us and 2 teenagers. The couch lifted to form a bunk bed. Shower was larger then other cruises. We had mid dining 730 and ate every night in the dining room. Because we are from the states, msc included free ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Outside Stateroom

An affordable cruise that will cost you big....

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Slysocks
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I traveled with my partner and my mother, both my mother and I have traveled with Royal Caribbean quite a few times so I have another company to base this experience with. We flew to Barcalona from Heathrow, and joined the MSC MERIVIGLIA, my partner who is a first time cruiser was taken back by the size of the ship, as she puts it “wow” and indeed, the ship is massive, and magnificent, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews to the Mediterranean on Other Cruise Ships
Variety Cruises Galileo Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Mediterranean
Variety Cruises Galileo Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Mediterranean
Royal Caribbean International Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Mediterranean
MSC Cruises MSC Meraviglia Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to the Mediterranean
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.