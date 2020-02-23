MSC Meraviglia 9-18-2021.
MER-A-VI-LIA "Wonder" in English silent G
We had 2 cabins on this cruise we took for my mothers 96th birthday.
Fantastica B2 Balcony 12085 and 12083
Our cabins were very nice, not a lot of drawers for stuff but we managed ok.
Excellent bathroom with a real shower door. We did bring a battery operated night light for the bathroom that was ...
The MSC Meraviglia was amazing. The Covid-19 protocols made us feel safe while enjoying the ship, shows, pool and food. I can honestly say the changes are a "Reflection of the times" not of MSC. Wherever we went the crew greeted us with a smile and attention. Yes, there was social distancing and masking requirements. Regardless, we were able to disconnect from the world and regain sanity, during ...
My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
My sister turned 40 and I surprised her with a cruise. She had always wanted to sail on one of the biggest ships. The ship was absolutely beautiful, modern and clean. Our room Steward and dining room Waiter and his Assistant were fabulous. Embarkation/disembarkation was extremely quick and very smooth. On the downside, the food was edible with the exception of my raw hamburger. I can honestly say ...
We are foodies and really enjoyed Wonderland (both the service and the food were outstanding) and Jamie's (we're now addicted to the Taglietelle Bolognese)! Overall it was a good cruise. The ship was very clean and had a variety of activities on sea days to keep us busy. The port presentations, though, were geared towards shopping; no other activities available in port were mentioned. I'd like ...
We chose this cruise to experience sailing on an Oasis class ship and to compare Royal Caribbean to other cruise lines we have sailed. This ship and crew far exceeded our expectations and provided us with a wonderful cruise. We found the ships crew from the captain on down were all professional and genuinely happy to be on board, something we haven’t always found. The entertainment was ...
We chose this cruise (1) to move us up to D+ before our Dec cruise, and (2) proximity of our home to Port Canaveral. We were in Grand Suite 10250. We left our house at 9:10am and were ON the ship by 10:30am.
ARRIVAL - Dropped hubby off with luggage and went up to park. You have to pay on the way in as opposed to on way out at other locations. Walked right in and up to the ship. This place ...
We arrived to the Cocoa Beach area the day before embarkation. It was a nice, sunny day, with temperatures in in the low 70's so we decided to spend the afternoon at Jetty Park. It costs $15 per car for the entire day. They have restaurants there to grab a bite to eat, or you can pack a lunch and picnic. After a relaxing day at the beach, we went to Fishlips to have dinner and watch the cruise ...
$th time on this ship & it never disappoints. I read the article on this site about keeping healthy-as a Nurse x 50yrs,I'm always health conscious.We were in deck 10-10185(Cent.park balcony) Wiped down all surface areas upon getting into our cabin-wiped down remote & out in a zip lock bag.Told the cabin attendant,I would be following her with disinfectant wipes due to my med condition & she was ok ...
Traveling with my 3 brothers/2 spouses for our annual family trip. Flew in the day before. We had rented a suburban for the 6 of us through Budget. This was a disaster. The Budget line was 50 people deep and when we finally got up there, my brother forgot his license. Instead of just letting us add a driver they made us get out of line and call budget to do this and they said they didn't have ...