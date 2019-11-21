Bottom Line:
The first restart MSC cruise out of the United States was on Aug 2, 2021. It left from Port of Miami. There were several new COVID related policies in place so we expected some bumps along the way but we had no idea. The cruise was a complete disaster with the overall impression is that we would never go on a MSC cruise again. The cold, awful food at the buffet and MDR was true ...
Be prepared, this review is long but worth the read.
We chose this cruise for its great deal that was being offered and we had never tried MSC before. Little did we know that this would a terrible and regretful experience for "a vacation".
Embarkation:
For starters, spending almost 4 hours just at embarkation was a HORRIBLE way to start a cruise. We got in at 1:30 and waited in the ...
Our travel agent raved about MSC and their new man-made private island. Our trip on the Meraviglia was a cruise to remember it was horrible. Embarkcation went ok even though the lines were long, they went fast. Upon entering the ship, no staff and no welcome drink. Entering our balcony cabin #11069, there was no toilet paper nor tissues. Had to get our steward to give us a roll of toilet paper ...
I would definitely NOT recommend this cruise line. Very poor customer service. When we needed something in our cabin we could not ever find our steward. When I would call the front desk, I either go no answer or it would ring about 30 times before someone would pick up. The food was very disappointing. Everything seem to close down early. I had my kids on the cruise and my son was looking ...
36 friends and family went for a relatives 80th birthday. The food in the dinning room as well as in the buffet were nothing compared with any ship i have been on. Very bad. Service overall terrible everywhere. the customer service desk always had at least over 30 people in line waiting to be helped with not enough people there to take care of you. Very short of personal everywhere on ship. When ...
Some aspects of the cruise were very good and some were very bad. We stayed in the Yacht Club so please keep that in mind when reading.
Embarkation / Disembarkation
This is a big benefit of the yacht club. Both embarkation and disembarkation were pretty seamless. When we got to the port we checked in and were escorted to the lounge where we were greeted with champagne, food, etc. It is ...
SAVE YOUR MONEY AND ON A DIFFERENT CRUISE LINE!!
Our family of 70+ decided to celebrate a milestone wedding anniversary plus birthdays of our loved ones. Many of us have cruised on other cruise lines before. We have collectively decided to never board an MSC vessel again!!
Given the videos we saw about MSC, we approached our cruise with great anticipation only to be shocked by the gross ...
I and my family cruised many times and never had such bad experience as we did on Meraviglia. Only positive is that this ship is new, but very bad design from comfort and efficiency stand point. You can't enjoy your vacation on this ship. It is designed to create issues at every step. Customer was not on their mind when they decided to release this ship. Too many passengers (4500) and not enough ...
I've sailed several times on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, and I really wanted to experience the MSC brand and Meraviglia, despite the mixed reviews, because the ship seemed very impressive in videos. I got an excellent last minute deal and decided to give it a try. Unfortunately, the bad aspects of it outweighed the good ones.
The Good:
- Our cabin was very nice, very clean, ...
Went on this cruise with a large group of family with multiple state rooms. Most of us had a similarly negative experience with customer service. Staff was consistently rude in every restaurant, hallway, pool, bar, activity area. Many staff members did not speak fluent English which made me feel unsafe. Staff appeared poorly trained and unable to handle the capacity of people on the ship. Managers ...