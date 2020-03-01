  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
901 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 901 First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Mostly good for the return.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
tm_aw_love
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View

Traveled with children

Carnival Panorama September 4 -September 11, 2021

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
rhendri
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm. The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Smooth sailing to Mexico

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
sgmdiver
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Lax Covid protocols. Bland food/entertainment. Had its pluses, though.

Review for Carnival Panorama to Mexican Riviera

User Avatar
SeaFaringBuddha
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process. Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Worse than expected.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ralph413
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Another outstanding week in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
billwest580
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020. Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

One of our Favorites ❤️

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzingambler
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our background: My Husband and I are in our mid 60’s and have enjoyed approx 35 cruises on various lines: Carnival, Princess, RCL, Celebrity, MSC, NCL. Majority of our cruises have been in the Caribbean & Mexico. We chose the MSC Meraviglia because she is a pretty new ship & we have enjoyed our time on the MSC Divina & Seaside. We wanted to go back to Roatan, one of my favorite ports and our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aurea Suite

Loved Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Serenity777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Windy cruising on the Harmony

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseLunatic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lots to do! Will be sailing this ship again!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lkmarx
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families. The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain. We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas. Will never do a sailing for Roatan again. That port was over crowded and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Find a cruise

First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews to undefined on Other Cruise Ships
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Panorama Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to undefined
Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Panorama Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to undefined
Royal Caribbean International Harmony of the Seas Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to undefined
MSC Cruises MSC Meraviglia Cruise Reviews for First-Time Cruisers to undefined
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.