To start, embarkation was not all that great. We had a 10:30 arrival time. When we arrived I provided our paper boarding passes and was immediately given an attitude because they were printed 2-sided, we had to wait for a supervisor to come and print us new ones. Testing for the little ones went smoothly, after the results were ready we were transferred over to the main check-in area. Once we were ...
I was worried about Covid-19 before we got on board the ship. The biggest hassle for my wife and i was getting the results back from the lab for the Covid- 19 test 3 days before the ship departed. We ended paying $100 each to a testing center to have our Covid-19 required PCR tests, guaranteed to receive the results back the next day before 7 pm.
The food was awesome! The Carnival Panorama is ...
As I write all this, I tend to just keep adding as I go. Not as organized as categories, but it gets the job done. If I waited to get home probably would not do it. Our arriving time was for 1030-1100, so we arrived at 1015. Did not see any people getting off ship. After one hour I Googled the ship, on the Long Beach page, “Panorama delayed due to technical issues.” I did not receive any text ...
Oh my. Where to begin. Hmm. Let’s start with the boarding process.
Embarkation was so poorly planned (regardless of the ship being late). Little to no signage. Onsite staff didn’t have answers… or had conflicting ones (one said to come back; the other said to stay). We had an 11AM check-in time and were told to come back at 2PM. We came back at 1PM (to be safe) and there were no clear signs of ...
I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020.
Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
Our background: My Husband and I are in our mid 60’s and have enjoyed approx 35 cruises on various lines: Carnival, Princess, RCL, Celebrity, MSC, NCL. Majority of our cruises have been in the Caribbean & Mexico.
We chose the MSC Meraviglia because she is a pretty new ship & we have enjoyed our time on the MSC Divina & Seaside. We wanted to go back to Roatan, one of my favorite ports and our ...
This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families.
The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain.
We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas.
Will never do a sailing for Roatan again.
That port was over crowded and not ...