Review for Silver Whisper to World Cruise

I chose the full world cruise because of its long duration and the ports of call, and this ship because it is just the right size for me, and I know its crew and amenities from my previous 600+ days on board. It was indeed like coming home, and the staff said, "Welcome back." At the ports where I had visited before, I either took different land excursions, or revisited some to see the changes ...