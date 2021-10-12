Review for Viking Star to Panama Canal & Central America

I chose this cruise because i wanted to go all the way through the cannel. I had been to the lake and turned around 4 years ago with another cruise line. I received an offer in the mail that I just couldn't refuse. I was looking for a cruise at the time, and this fit the bill. The welcome at the airport was a relief Viking people were right there to recieve us. They saw to it that we were on ...