This was my first time on Viking however my fourth cruise during COVID. The on-boarding day of was subpar as well as being locked in our room for 9 hours awaiting PCR results. They were totally disorganized compared to Norwegian. The staff was super nice and helpful from food, to bar service, to cleaning and maintenance. Median age for this trip was at least 65 so the entertainment was geared ...
food was over the top 5 star. make sure u take flora and fauna excursion when at colon, panama!
Staff was five star as well. very very friendly staff. i had been thru the canal back in 2010. just this time a partial (partial at gatun locks) plus we saw where they built the bigger canal for bigger cruise ships.
Where i did the full canal ten years ago. testing each day ...
We have been long time fans of Norwegian having loved their entertainment as well as their fine dining restaurants. And in recent years they've been throwing in the drink packages which is awesome. So when we wanted to sail the Panama canal I assumed we would do Norwegian again. But then I started researching Viking...
We've decided we like balcony staterooms so when I added up what ...
Having heard rave reviews about Viking plus the itinerary, I chose this particular cruise especially because of the Panama Canal passage. The care that was taken because of Covid was exceptional. Spit tests daily, masks everywhere, sanitizers etc. made me feel quite safe.
The crew was very attentive to all needs. Our veranda room was pleasant and well thought out but a little tight and we are ...
After we had such a wonderful time on the Viking Orion ‘welcome back’ cruise around Bermuda in June 2021, we decided to try the “Panama Canal & Coastal Holiday” cruise that sailed from Fort Lauderdale for Los Angeles in December 2021. Our reasons: The impeccable service we received on the Orion in Bermuda; the good food and wine that we enjoyed, the reliable and reasonable COVID safety measures ...
After doing small luxury for years on Windstar, Viking was amazing. All the good things of a little ship but with all the fantastic amenities of a large luxury ship. Our first worry was the personal and friendly crew we loved on Windstar, this was put to bed almost immediately. The crew was awesome, great service and great personalities. In almost every area they raised the bar for a cruise line. ...
This was a great, great cruise to the Caribbean starting in FLL on 12/10/21. The weather did not always cooperate, but that is life. Viking sets the COVID gold standard for onboard requirements and testing!
Good shore excursions with EXCELLENT COVID measures in those countries. Better that the USA!
Comments about the ship:
The Star (in service 2015) is in need a “touch up” as a few ...
This was the 3rd of three back to back solo cruises; Crystal and Celebrity were the others. I had wanted to go on Viking cruise since going to a travel convention and seeing the features of Viking. Overall first impressions were embarkment and on ship within 5 minutes and then the room was very spacious plenty of room and storage and love the coffee machine and amenities. The ship looked like ...
I chose this cruise because i wanted to go all the way through the cannel. I had been to the lake and turned around 4 years ago with another cruise line. I received an offer in the mail that I just couldn't refuse. I was looking for a cruise at the time, and this fit the bill.
The welcome at the airport was a relief Viking people were right there to recieve us. They saw to it that we were on ...
First off, we’re fairly new cruisers, In our late 50’s and 60’s. We’ve sailed on Disney, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess, Emerald Waterways and MSC. We like trying different lines to compare. We were excited to try Viking after reading all the great reviews. There were items we loved and others not so much. More on this to come.
We drove a rental car down from Port Canaveral after just getting ...