I don’t know where to start:
We cruised from Dec 18th-28th Christmas cruise. We have never cruised this class of ships and never will again.
Embarkation was a night mare we were standing in long lines both blue and green were mixed up, and the staff had no clue what to do. We finally got our medallions, and went into a bar to get a drink, ordered the drink from a waiter and he took off ...
We chose this cruise to celebrate a wedding anniversary and for the first time in over 50 years, celebrate Christmas at sea. We chose the CP because we'd been on this ship many years ago, and remembered it with great fondness. Sadly, the old girl is showing her age in many ways...
CABINS: the cabins need to be updated, the bland colours and furnishings are aged and any repairs have been ...
First time on a Celebrity cruise and last time. I've sailed on Royal, Norwegian and Carnival but this experience on my first Celebrity Cruise on The Apex was so so at best. My main concern is with my cabin. This inside cabin made so much noise during the night with thumps and creaks that kept me waking up throughout the night. I couldn't get a good nights rest. The food was good but nothing to ...
Positives Ship new, clean, rooms are very nice. Buffet is very solid, consistent food. Overall yes I would go on this ship again. Warnings to anyone in general, drinks prices are very high wine 15 to 17 a glass, most drinks at 17, drink package might be worth it. Activities in the ship are middle of the road at best. The outside big screen is in an odd place with little seating. Bars are ...
This cruise was chosen based on my time frame. I’ve never taken a Celebrity Cruise before and decided to check it out. I was completely blown away from the moment I entered the port. The ship was absolutely stunning. Upon entering I had a quick check in. We immediately were given access to our stateroom. I was extremely surprised to see how open and spacious our cabin was. The room was beyond ...
This cruise was our first leg of our back to back over Christmas. Despite some rough weather the first two days the service, food and staff made it spectacular. I will say there were more kids on the ship than we have seen on a cruise the week prior to Christmas--usually a higher number Christmas week for obvious reasons---but this week there were many on board :( . The ship sailed at capacity ...
This was our first Pinnacle class ship and we were thoroughly impressed with most every aspect of the ship. For this cruise it was myself and DW along with my 81 year old Mom who sailed in a solo cabin.
Embarkation:
A very quick embarkation as Mom needed wheelchair assistance. We were speedily taken to a separate table where the necessities were taken care of and then escorted upstairs at ...
Dining: The Pinnacle Grill was amazing but books up quickly. The dining room and Lido buffet have very good food but lack variety. Early dining was at 5 PM which is a bit too early IMO. The service at both the dining room and buffet was excellent. Drinks served in the dining room were half the size of drinks served at bars. Dining room etiquette was not enforced, and we had to watch people in ...
We chose the Rotterdam 7 looking for a relaxing explore of the Caribbean! Here’s some information I think is valuable for others!
Cons:
- This ship seems more rocky than most. I was sea sick and lots of others including the crew were too! They can’t control the weather, but the Rotterdam seems a bit more rocky in winds than other boats.
- The Ft Lauderdale cruise port is a mess. Will ...
We have cruised each winter on Celebrity and looked for a change. We are not mad about their new E class ships. Rotterdam is beautiful, elegant , modern ! Cabins are spacious and top class. Ship is gorgeous all round. Food is above average. Beats X in our opinion. Customer service is poor. When you have a complaint or concern they do get back to you, but they are like robots. They never resolve ...