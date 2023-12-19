I have been on a fair amount of cruises
this was my first time on Royal Caribbean and I was very excited, this has been a Royal disappointment. This is the hottest boat I have ever been on, the AC cannot keep up with any of the rooms. I was sweating profusely the entire time.
The PA system in my room was broken, the tv was broken, the shower was dirty and rusted, they made me sign a contract ...
Highs-
Ship: the ship is great, although slightly more outdated in certain areas compared to Freedom of the Seas
Staff: all super friendly, accessible, and helpful
Itinerary: for those who are active, having no full days at sea was really nice if you tend to get a little bored on the ship or need constant activity. We had a day at CocoCay and a day at Nassau
Food: main dining room was ...
We booked this cruise only a couple weeks in advance on a whim.
We'd been searching for a room over Christmas that could hold 4 (2 adults + 2 kids) that sailed out of Florida and couldn't find anything on any line. When we saw a room become available on the Ascent, we booked it without knowing anything about Celebrity or the Ascent.
What a surprise when we realize this was a brand new ship ...
Deck 11, Incredibly noisy in good weather, intolerably so in wind. Weather was not good for this sailing (Dec 24), but I can only compare it to heavy items being slid across our ceiling and then dropped. This cabin is on the back of the ship with a beautiful view... A real balcony, as we don't do the infinite verandas. We were expecting that we might experience more motion due to the location, but ...
This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
I took my family 8 people in total on a Christmas cruise. We had 3 people who had never cruised before. As a family we love to dress up and enjoy the dining room, I just want to say the dining room service and food was absolutely terrible. The food that was supposed to be cold(shrimp, salad etc) was warm and soggy. Food that was supposed to be hot was cold and tasteless. Our head waiter could not ...
Although the food is incredible, the service is extremely slow and low quality. If you are someone who enjoys poolside service, this cruise is not for you because the average time I waited for a drink was roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and they consistently get your order wrong. The average time for all of our food to come in the dining room was roughly 2.5 hours and I have had staff roll their ...
There needs to be a way for guests to see reviews of shore excursions. Took 4 and none were as described.
St Lucia: 4x4 Waterfall and Beach Adventure
This excursion from Celebrity was ok. Over an hour bus ride to a waterfall. Short walk to the waterfall. Saw local scenery along the way. Overall not a good use of limited time in the island.
The beach was along the highway. If you dont ...
I decided to do this 14 day cruise with my family from Fort Lauderdale stopping at 8 ports. Ship was nice, Onboarding was great. Room service was ok. The restaurant dining was quite good. However, the buffet was absolutely horrendous. Almost every day, the menu was limited and boring. Food looked recycled... dry or overcooked, unappetizing, bad smell. Fruits were sour or tasted rotten... melon ...
Went on this cruise pre-Christmas 2023. Found a great price on a Concierge class cabin. We've been cruising since 1988 and are both around 60 years old. I drink, but my spouse does not.
CONS: The ship is older, but headed for dry dock in a few months. Rust was apparent outside our balcony but did not cause any concern. Some public area seating needs to be renovated. Be sure to note if ...