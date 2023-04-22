Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Island Princess

I booked this cruise because it went to Iceland. Little did I know that it was an "old" ship that had a myriad of problems and a staff that was clearly not putting the guest first. I've never been under house arrest, but I expect this was pretty close - wearing the tracking device, having no say in anything and having to just shut up and put up. From noise that kept me up at night (got my ...