Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
835 reviews

1-10 of 835 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Transatlantic Cruise Reviews

Great cruise, nice ship, horrible internet

Review for Celebrity Apex to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Balmoreboy
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Day 10 of Transatlantic cruise on the Apex. Awesome entertainment and Rockumentary is the most awesome show we’ve seen in 30 cruises. Internet services resembling dial up modems of the 90s at best, or many times not at all. This is a transatlantic cruise and any help that has been requested has been extremely evasive and frustrating. It’s hard to enjoy a cruise with this many sea days with this ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Unhappy and disappointed

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Mary ibrahim
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Because it’s new and whatever written about it But it’s a lye , first port was canceled we understand the situation but there should be some compensation , it was a waste of time to go on this ship , the entertainment program is very bad almost everyone we met on this ship is unhappy and devastated , the shops are very expensive , no regular shops for the important items needed , and all shops ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Beyond superb in every possible way!

Review for Celebrity Edge to Transatlantic

User Avatar
NautiMac
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My 12th aboard Celebrity and I was beyond DAZZLED by every staff member with whom I came in contact with. My post cruise review mentioned that it must be a prerequisite that all staff be contortionists because they all "BEND OVER BACKWARDS." Hotel Director and other senior officers are very accessible and as engaging as they are intent on surpassing passenger expectations. Each of my 14 ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Wonder of the Seas is Wonderful!

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
CruiseJohnny1
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on Wonder of the Seas on a 14-Day Transatlantic sailing. It departed Fort Lauderdale and we landed in Barcelona, Spain 14 days later. We also had three stops along the Spanish coast. It was our first transatlantic crossing and we really got to know the ship. Let me start off by saying that our experience on Wonder of the Seas was really fantastic. Every aspect of the long cruise was ...
Sail Date: April 2022

A perfect ship for a Transatlantic

Review for Wonder of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
shepsm001
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship is a literal floating city complete with neighborhoods, IE Boarwalk Central Park, Promenade. There is a ton of good enterainment at all times. The only reason is that the food was not nearly as good as on Celebrity APEX. You have to go to the specialty restaurants if you want a good meal. The food in the MDR is passable and thats it. Nice people serving you there. We had Lobster at ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Very friendly and helpful staff and crew!

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
jjcolell
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We have taken several transatlantic cruises because we enjoy the sea days rather than many port days. We found the Retreat and Concierge services to be exceptional. We spend much of our time in our stateroom and on our balcony and this cruise and the accompanying weather was perfect for that. We felt that the live musicians in the Ensemble Lounge and in the Foyer were quite exceptional and ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

Fun and Relaxing Cruise

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Transatlantic

User Avatar
treasureht
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We like sea days when cruising. Taking this cruise offered many days at sea at the beginning of the cruise. The cruise stops were at the end of the cruise with stops in Azores, Spain, France and Italy. The staff in the restaurants, the Captain and crew were very visible and willing to talk throughout the cruise. The Captain always had a briefing every day and about weather conditions. Always felt ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Excellent Trans Atlantic cruise

Review for Rotterdam to Transatlantic

User Avatar
wtgraves
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our ports were the Azores (actually really liked these two ports, had zero expectations for them and they turned out so well, took Viator tours) Cherbourg, Brugges, and Amsterdam. All were excellent, many different excursions available and we were able to see the Keukenhoff at the peak of tulip season so this was amazing timing. We took a ship, HA, tour to Ypres, WW I cemeteries and an excellent ...
Sail Date: April 2022

The cruise was as expected with one exception described below. The itinerary was excellent and the staff was outstanding.

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
skysurgeon
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

The exception to the quality of this cruise was the internet. I have over 600 days on Princess, and I have grown up with the internet service beginning with 2 computers in a closet about 25 years ago. This time, the internet was available, but the speed was the worst imaginable. You are used to a speed of over 100mbs. The speed of this connection was 5KBS. It would load email if you left it on ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Princess Misses the Mark

Review for Emerald Princess to Transatlantic

User Avatar
Kevin G
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I booked my lifetime dream Transatlantic 23 day cruise aboard Emerald Princess, which would be my first cruise on Princess. I've been on many, many cruises before, and am not one to complain, nor to have unrealistic expectations of what a cruise line can deliver. For a line that is supposed to compete with Celebrity (which I have sailed several times), Princess fell short in several ways. ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

