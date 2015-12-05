After our last cruise on SB was a total disaster…(Diamond members sailed 273 days) we thought why not try SS on a little 12 days crossing…what a difference! Cabin 7** mid ship was very comfortable, met our butler, didn’t really have to ask for anything as items replaced promptly…as soon as noticed…we ate in all the dining venues some twice….has a great experience in all of them. The food was good ...
We have been on seven cruises and with six different cruise lines. Our experience with the treatment food allergies and gluten free needs has gone the full range.
We were treated very well. My wife has gluten free food issues and the sensitivity to her needs was consistently at a very high level. It did not matter what dining area we were in. From the Mater De to the dining room manager to the ...