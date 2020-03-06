  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
3396 reviews

1-10 of 3,396 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to the Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Issues from day 1

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Pokercam1972
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

There were issues from day 1. We just came off an 8 day Carnival before deciding to give Celebrity a chance. We are currently on the Equinox from September 5- September 17, 2021. We chose this cruise because #1 the reputation of the brand and #2 there offers (free classic drink package, free wifi and gratuities included). On the 1st day, embarking was pretty easy and seemless. After getting to our ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Traveled with disabled person

COVID PROTOCOLS--SUPER SHIP AND STAFF

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ilockwh
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First, after missing 18 months without cruising after being accustomed to cruising two or three times a year, we understood why we liked cruising so much. Modern cruising may be the safest way to travel while in an elegant, clean environment, served by an enthusiastic, well trained staff, with dining and entertainment options that can satisfy the tastes of nearly everyone, including my wife and ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Caribbean on The Equinox

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
GASHBY
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are not fans of "BIG" ships. Our thirty+ cruise have always favored mid sized ships. The Celebrity Equinox may have changed our minds. At 122,000 tons she is certainly among the largest ships sailing but she is extremely well laid out with many bars, clubs, dining venues, and entertainment sites. We never felt crowded in any way. Embarcation, in Ft. Lauderdale, was well organized and very ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Cruising in the time of COVID

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sunnyinchagrin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have to say that my first cruise on Celebrity was less than I expected.  It's like they were never too sure what to do with two single women.  Took them a couple of days to realize we were concierge but that didn't seem to make any difference at all.  For example, we asked them to clear out our fridge so we could put our water and meds in there....the steward piled all the bottles on the dresser ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Don't miss out on 50% occupancy cruising!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Seadawgsx2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I have spent over 400 days on a cruise ship but the last 12 were something special. Though we sympathize with Celebrity, we couldn't help but love; not waiting for elevators, no mob scenes in the buffet, quick bar service, easy to access deck loungers. etc. For experienced cruisers there are some differences. The Equinox does its best to avoid inviting larger numbers of passengers ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Loved the Odyssey and the Fabulous Crew!

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
OfcSupport
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We thoroughly enjoyed 8 nights on the Odyssey. This was our second cruise during the pandemic. Two weeks prior, we cruised with a competitor cruise line. The Covid protocols on Royal Caribbean appeared far superior. In defense of the first cruise line, they have ramped up their protocols due to the prevalence of the Delta variant. Things may be very different today. We took a rapid Covid test ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite with Large Balcony

Happy to be cruising again

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
J013628
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

So this cruise was for my husband's 50th birthday. Many cruises didn't happen before this one due to Covid. I had orginally booked this cruise on Brillance of the Seas. It got upgraded to Independence of the Seas then to Odyssey of the Seas. As many of you know these were huge upgrades. Don't get me wrong I love Brillance of the Seas and have been on it a few times but to go from that ship to ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Traveled with children

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NZealand2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Challenging cruise

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Gettravel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Very good experience with Celebrity. Cruise program was 2 days at sea dep F.L., for Aruba. Due to onboard accident? and illness for one passenger, ship had to return to Miami twice, before setting course south. Due to the delay, Intinerary had to be changed, so we were setting course to Curaçao. Arrived after 4 days at SEA. Top service onboard. Cayman Island intinerary cancelled. We got ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: AquaClass 2

Cursed cruise started off with a tragic accidental death and then went downhill

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NHDOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our cruise left Fort Lauderdale on March 6th, 2020 and on the morning of March 7th we found ourselves at a dock in Miami apparently so we could offload the corpse of a guest who chose to rapidly ascend several decks without the benefit of an elevator and landed on a lifeboat. That should have been a tip-off that this wasn't going to be the vacation of a lifetime. OK, so we leave Miami after the ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom 11

