Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Rhine River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
194 reviews

1-10 of 194 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Rhine River Cruise Reviews

As good as it gets

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

william6908
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our first HAL Cruise, and I’m sold. My wife and I have been on just about every cruise line, but finally we have found our niche. Holland offers everything I want. The ship is spotless, the crew most hospitable and professional. The services on the ship from dining to cabin service top notch. For those who are concerned, there are multiple closets and under-bed drawers that are very large. ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

This is the cruise that ruined Holland America for us

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

sark25
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were so disappointed with HAL, that we will not sail with them again. It was a 30 day cruise (the 16 Day Cruise listed here plus a 14 day cruise attached). This was our 4th cruise with them and prior to this, we couldn't say enough good things about them. This time, it was awful. There were many issues with the food, the entertainment, issues with our stateroom, rude behavior by staff (not the ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Not what it used to be - being handicapped is a problem

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

allie2086
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are 3 star, almost 4 star mariners. We like Holland America for its itineraries and its staff. Let me be clear: for the most part we enjoyed our cruise. Our cabin was very comfortable and spotless. Our stewards were very customer oriented. Our excursions were great fun. However, from the beginning things were not as good as they used to be. Embarkation with Orange Status should have been ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Could be improved

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

PH3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed 7 times on HAL and have always enjoyed the cruises. This was the first HAL cruise that did not meet our expectations. While the service and crew members were outstanding as usual, our main complaint was the quality of the food and the food selections in the MDR. Many times at dinner in the MDR our server did not ask if we wanted a drink or wine with dinner and rarely were we asked ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Smooth crossing, interesting ports, music walk entertainment was lacking.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

BVI sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 6th HAL cruise. Our interest in this crossing was sparked by the interesting ports (Cork, Waterford, Torquay, and Dover) in Ireland and the UK. Our cabin stewards (Rio and Ewan) were phenomenal and kept the cabin in perfect shape. They are assigned approximately 35 cabins to take care of by HAL which is an unreasonable workload. We had great dinner and lunch in the Pinnacle Grill with ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Not the best one cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

alex955
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A little about the cruise. Let's go again with Celebrity, this time - Celebrity Apex. In 2021 we went to the Caribbean on her older sister - Celebrity Edge. From the Fort, after two days at sea, we arrive in Bermuda, then another 6 days at sea, and the port of Cobh in Ireland. After Ireland there are two ports in England, Portland and Southampton. This will be our fourth time in ...
Sail Date: April 2023

disappointment

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

lilliangore
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had decided to take this particular cruise , because it had the destination we wanted to visit- norway fjords, after crossing the Atlantic. I researched the the ship and most of the reviews were very good and based on my previous travel on celebrity line I was sure, i would enjoy it. I was wrong. The ship is beautiful and everyone who works on it think that they can do whatever they want, ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Food was awful. Mostly Indian cuisine.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Sblewis2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Transatlantic from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam. Ports were very good, very satisfied with the itinerary. Entertainment was very good, not to mention the state of the art theatre. That said unless you liked Indian food and wanted it every day, there were few alternatives. Select dining was awful. At end, never will I cruise Celebrity after being stuck for 17 days with awful food and ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Beautiful Ship, ugly weather and one bad restaurant

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

LaserDean
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th cruise with Celebrity and I've always had great experiences. This was our first Transatlantic and our first Edge Class ship, the APEX. Everything regarding the ship was a luxurious with the finest appointments that I've ever seen on a ship. However, we did miss some of the features that have been on our previous Celebrity ships. We especially missed the Sky Observation Lounge with ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Outstanding cruise! / love the club class option!

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Regal Princess

tml1230
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

we did the transatlantic on the regal from Rome to FLL last fall. It was so good that we booked up this crossing while on board. the crew is INCREDIBLE! The service everywhere on the ship was OUTSTANDING! We had club class dining ,with our mini suite, and to us ....it was perfect.The advantage of immediate seating at all meals and the quality of the dining staff left us extremely satisfied ...
Sail Date: April 2023

