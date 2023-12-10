We booked this cruise only a couple weeks in advance on a whim.
We'd been searching for a room over Christmas that could hold 4 (2 adults + 2 kids) that sailed out of Florida and couldn't find anything on any line. When we saw a room become available on the Ascent, we booked it without knowing anything about Celebrity or the Ascent.
What a surprise when we realize this was a brand new ship ...
Deck 11, Incredibly noisy in good weather, intolerably so in wind. Weather was not good for this sailing (Dec 24), but I can only compare it to heavy items being slid across our ceiling and then dropped. This cabin is on the back of the ship with a beautiful view... A real balcony, as we don't do the infinite verandas. We were expecting that we might experience more motion due to the location, but ...
This was the second week of our back to back sailing. Not having to change rooms made it spectacular. The process of clearing and getting back on board was held up due to a few slackers over sleeping and the staff having to wake them -- they should have been embarrassed as we watched them clear the ship--instead they were laughing about it and taking their sweet time--and yes your guesses are ...
Went on this cruise pre-Christmas 2023. Found a great price on a Concierge class cabin. We've been cruising since 1988 and are both around 60 years old. I drink, but my spouse does not.
CONS: The ship is older, but headed for dry dock in a few months. Rust was apparent outside our balcony but did not cause any concern. Some public area seating needs to be renovated. Be sure to note if ...
Celebrity Reflection is a gorgeous ship with its dark woods and beautiful atrium. We booked in The Retreat and we LOVED every aspect of it. Embarkation was seamless and very friendly with no lines. We had immediate access to our suite to put down our luggage and then we hit Michael’s Club for a drink until lunch at Luminae. In addition to the excellent bar service, there is a self-serve ...
This was my 51st Celebrity cruise. It just gets better. I am an administrative judge and I look for the sincerity of people's hearts. Every crew member did their utmost to make our cruise vacation the most pleasurable it could be.
The ship is meticulous. The food was amazing and the service exceptional.
I won't go into details, but I reported an incident to Celebrity staff onboard and ...
Beyond Your Imagination!
(with some Upsides and Downsides)
Ship: Celebrity Beyond
Sail Dates: December 11—22, 2023
Itinerary: Leaving Fort Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Columbia, Aruba (overnight), Curacao, Jamaica
Captain: Capt. Leo
I’m trying my best to not be so detailed, but that’s hard for me! My reviews are written in sections so you can skip over anything you’re not ...
I have taken several cruises on Celebrity and Celebrity Beyond but this cruise was a Big disappointment. The checkin was smoothed and the Sunset Veranda Sky Suite was an excellent room. But the great quality food that Celebrity has been know for in the past was subpar. The food in Ocenview was just average at best but the beverage service was a miss. Fewer staff and no service. The few times we ...
I've cruised on 5 different cruise lines out of Florida, and Celebrity is one of my favorites. Cabin was a Celebrity Concierge Select cabin but was cheaper than a veranda, so I quickly booked it. It was the same size but with a smaller veranda than the regular veranda cabin I had on the Celebrity Silhouette in November. We got caught in a traffic tie-up and missed the special captain's lunch. We ...
I’m too late submitting my review to Celebrity, so I thought I’d post here. I took my first Celebrity Cruise this month (Dec ‘23) and I had preconceived notions it would be classy, if not a bit too much. I found the ship to be a smaller, lovely, dated ship, with plenty of fun and relaxation. There was ample things to do or not do, depending on your mood.
My biggest disappointment that will ...