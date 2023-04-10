We chose the Viking Panama Canal 16 day cruise because of the opportunity for extended sea days mixed with South American tropical ports of call. This itinerary afforded us ample time aboard to take advantage of multiple Nordic Spa days, daily promenade walks at sunrise, sunsets on our veranda and star lite nights. Quiet times to sunbath with a good book or reflect upon the soul stirring live ...
This was my very first ocean cruise. I had specific requirements in my search for the right cruise. I wasn’t interested in a party atmosphere with loud disco music, I wanted to avoid children running around the ship, and I wasn’t interested in spending time with gambling or casinos. I wanted a cruise with diverse dining options in restaurants that didn’t require me to become best friends with a ...
Itinerary- Africa at the top of my bucket list. Most ports were readily available to walk through. Ship tours ranged in price- from inexpensive to YIKES! Even though I now travel solo, I was comfortable and at ease. Staff on board exceptional- always willing to answer questions, give directions when we got lost or needed more information. Cabin stewards were always going the extra mile to make ...
The cruise ship Celebrity Beyond was great. It was a long time on board, 14 nights, but fortunately there were soccer games (on TV) almost everyday, so there was something to do and other soccer fans to meet and enjoy. Lots of live music. The production entertainers only knew two shows, so it was not special in that regard, but the two were very good and we'd never seen them. There were other ...
This was our third cruise on Celebrity, two on Eclipse and now Reflection. For the 2018 cruise around the British Isles, our last pre-Covid, we had a Sky Suite and for this cruise we had a two-room Celebrity Suite. The benefits of Suite class are outstanding and for us, in our late 70's, mandatory. They include the Premium Drink Package, Premium WiFi, Luminae and Michael's Club, concierge and ...
I was a bit apprehensive doing a transatlantic cruise. This was our 20th cruise, we have sailed the most on Celebrity Solstice size ships, NCl a bunch of times, 2x on Princess, 2x Carnival, 2x Holland America, Disney, Costa and twice before on Royal Caribbean on Allure and Oasis. We have done two other Celebrity cruises within the last year for comparison purposes. We chose this ship because ...
With the “Quantum of the seas” fresh in my mind from a couple of weeks earlier, and being seriously disappointed with the comfort of the room and quality of the food on the Quantum, I decided, against my better judgement, to jump at a reasonable price for a ‘Single Balcony Stateroom’ for the two-week crossing on the Odyssey – transatlantic FORT LAUDERDALE to Rome.
My general thinking was that ...
I sailed on the two week Celebrity Edge crossing in April 2023. It was my first celebrity cruise, and my first crossing, since Covid, so I’ve been away a while. The ship was only half full - 1400 guests, and almost that many crew on board. I believe there were literally only three kids on board, and perhaps four or five folks in their 20's. Definitely an older crowd.
Staff are professional ...
My third transatlantic eastbound crossing and love the sea days - reading, sunning, casino, brilliant speakers. I was prepared that these single cabins have no drawer space. None! My steward, Dominick, rounded up extra hangers and underwear/socks stayed in packing cube.
I was prepared to dislike the infinity balcony but was surprised I liked it. I never closed the frosted French doors that ...
This was a 14 day trans-atlantic from Ft Lauderdale to Rome with 4 ports: two in the Azores and two in Spain. I've done over 50 cruises and about 10 were on HAL. I've always liked HAL's vibe - which is to appeal to seasoned travelers who appreciate discovering new places. I like days at sea and purposely picked this smaller, older ship after being on the Nieuw Statendam last summer (whose ...