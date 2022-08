Review for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Bahamas

We have been waiting since December to finally try the new Margaritaville at Sea! Wow! What a value. We had our tickets in hand and booked our excursions ahead of time. We ate at the buffet, gambled (won a bit :) in the casino, went to the very fun Jimmy Buffett show, had too many drinks, ran on the treadmill, spent the day at a beach, people watched, and of course got some much needed ...