This was my 51st Celebrity cruise. It just gets better. I am an administrative judge and I look for the sincerity of people's hearts. Every crew member did their utmost to make our cruise vacation the most pleasurable it could be.
The ship is meticulous. The food was amazing and the service exceptional.
I won't go into details, but I reported an incident to Celebrity staff onboard and ...
Beyond Your Imagination!
(with some Upsides and Downsides)
Ship: Celebrity Beyond
Sail Dates: December 11—22, 2023
Itinerary: Leaving Fort Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Columbia, Aruba (overnight), Curacao, Jamaica
Captain: Capt. Leo
I’m trying my best to not be so detailed, but that’s hard for me! My reviews are written in sections so you can skip over anything you’re not ...
I have taken several cruises on Celebrity and Celebrity Beyond but this cruise was a Big disappointment. The checkin was smoothed and the Sunset Veranda Sky Suite was an excellent room. But the great quality food that Celebrity has been know for in the past was subpar. The food in Ocenview was just average at best but the beverage service was a miss. Fewer staff and no service. The few times we ...
First, the ship. She's a grand dame with elegance and charm, and the Medallion electronics are awesome. Wearing the little coin makes you recognizable to your stateroom door, which unlocks as you approach. It also tells your traveling party as well as servers where on the ship you are, and can even draw a map to find you. There are many more Medallion features which you can look up on your ...
I have cruised many times, and this was my first and LAST Princess cruise. The ship was filthy, mold everywhere including in the toilet in our cabin. Service was non-existent, food was mediocre on a good day. Reservations were not honored, so we mainly ate pizza and soft serve ice cream for 10 days. Buckets were in hallways catching drips, auto doors slammed open and shut all day. Talent was ...
We enjoyed the itinerary or ports of call visited. Cartagena and going through the Panama Canal were the highlights. I would suggest that the descriptions of the excursions include how long the bus rides are. We spent 3 hours in a bus going to the Rain forest in Costa Rica and saw only birds and lizards/frogs at the destination. We did see monkeys and a sloth during the ride there.
The ...
We, husband and I, booked our cruise on Sept. 18th, 2023. We are not seasoned cruisers, only one other cruise on Royal Caribbean to Alaska about 15 years ago. And, by the way, it was a fantastic sea/land tour. That aside, on a whim, I booked 9 night Caribbean cruise on the Celebrity Beyond departing from Ft. Lauderdale on Nov. 22nd, 2023. I was not familiar with guaranteed bookings, but booked ...
Anyone leaving this cruise unsatisfied should reevaluate life. It is SIMPLY INCREDIBLE! We cruised Nov 2023 for a 10 day honeymoon and had high standards.. but this blew away every expectation. The staff, service, and ship itself were top notch.
The best part was that we never waited for a seat, a meal, a spot anywhere. There were plenty of poolside chairs, cabanas, whagever. There was plenty ...
This was our second cruise on Beyond. Unlike last trip in 2022, the ship was FULL this time! We always love our Sunset Veranda that we book each time….but once we stepped out, wow was it chaotic. Always took stairs because elevators were packed…and who wants to be in a packed elevator. Had trouble booking dinner rez in main dining restaurant pts even though we had “anytime dining”…and we ...
Let me preface by saying this was my fourth Celebrity Cruise in the past decade as I grew up cruising Celebrity with my family. I was a little concerned reading others' reviews and complaints regarding Celebrity's brand and changes within the cruising experience itself. In context - I really, really enjoyed the Celebrity Beyond.
I wasn't sure I'd like the infinite veranda, and it really is ...