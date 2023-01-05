  • Newsletter
Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Italy Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
164 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 164 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Italy Cruise Reviews

Wellness cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Neptune

Cynthia Murray
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Viking Panama Canal 16 day cruise because of the opportunity for extended sea days mixed with South American tropical ports of call. This itinerary afforded us ample time aboard to take advantage of multiple Nordic Spa days, daily promenade walks at sunrise, sunsets on our veranda and star lite nights. Quiet times to sunbath with a good book or reflect upon the soul stirring live ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

West Indies Explorer

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Viking Sky

PJH1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my very first ocean cruise. I had specific requirements in my search for the right cruise. I wasn’t interested in a party atmosphere with loud disco music, I wanted to avoid children running around the ship, and I wasn’t interested in spending time with gambling or casinos. I wanted a cruise with diverse dining options in restaurants that didn’t require me to become best friends with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Transatlantic Cruise smooth and the ship was wonderful

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Beyond

sillymonster25
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The cruise ship Celebrity Beyond was great. It was a long time on board, 14 nights, but fortunately there were soccer games (on TV) almost everyday, so there was something to do and other soccer fans to meet and enjoy. Lots of live music. The production entertainers only knew two shows, so it was not special in that regard, but the two were very good and we'd never seen them. There were other ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Great Cruise

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas

sunshineseekingcndn
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I was a bit apprehensive doing a transatlantic cruise. This was our 20th cruise, we have sailed the most on Celebrity Solstice size ships, NCl a bunch of times, 2x on Princess, 2x Carnival, 2x Holland America, Disney, Costa and twice before on Royal Caribbean on Allure and Oasis. We have done two other Celebrity cruises within the last year for comparison purposes. We chose this ship because ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Terrible Food - poor service - Dodgy shore excursion sales practices

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Odyssey of the Seas

randomvoyagestuff
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

With the “Quantum of the seas” fresh in my mind from a couple of weeks earlier, and being seriously disappointed with the comfort of the room and quality of the food on the Quantum, I decided, against my better judgement, to jump at a reasonable price for a ‘Single Balcony Stateroom’ for the two-week crossing on the Odyssey – transatlantic FORT LAUDERDALE to Rome. My general thinking was that ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Mixed Bag

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oosterdam

Queenvee
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was a 14 day trans-atlantic from Ft Lauderdale to Rome with 4 ports: two in the Azores and two in Spain. I've done over 50 cruises and about 10 were on HAL. I've always liked HAL's vibe - which is to appeal to seasoned travelers who appreciate discovering new places. I like days at sea and purposely picked this smaller, older ship after being on the Nieuw Statendam last summer (whose ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Interior Stateroom

Oosterdam should be renamed Nickel and Dime

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oosterdam

jenni88
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We just got off the ship after a 3 week transatlantic cruise from Ft Lauderdale to Barcelona. The Oosterdam is becoming quite dilapidated. We encountered many serious infrastructure issues. Firstly, there were many leaks that marred our cruising experience. The Lido dining room had water soaked carpeting that passengers were forced to walk on to get to the seating area. We also ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Disappointed and trapped at sea

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oosterdam

Travelerdude007
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this transatlantic cruise and this ship because we wanted transportation to Europe, did NOT want to visit a lot of ports, wanted to relax at sea prior to a heavy sightseeing itinerary once we arrived, and for the entertainment and food advertised. We were wholly disappointed. We were disappointed to the point that we would not want to travel on Holland America again. The embarkation ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Not For Me

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Oosterdam

dog
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

First TA, right fare for an aft facing cabin on deck 8. Paid for HIA since no longer can bring on drinks. I did not get what I paid for. Changes were made to inclusions after I paid.wifi issues- no compensation, excursion cancelled- no appropriate substitution I was advised by shore excursion staff- so forfeited $120 OBC- would not let me use it for anything else and non refundable. Could not ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Rust Bucket World Cruise

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Island Princess

Bobatoby2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We booked our World Cruise while on Antartica cruise 2020 on the Coral Princess. We had such a good time we decided to book the World Cruise 2021. The cruise was pushed to 2023 due to covid. Island Princess was rusty from the day we boarded Jan05. The entire ship was rusty. The sea witch logo was crying rust tears. The menu in the dining for 111 days never changed. We never had a hot meal. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony

