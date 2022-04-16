We had two cruises canceled in the past two years due to COVID - a 14 day Mediterranean n June 2020 and a Thanksgiving 2021 cruise to Aruba. Since we had to use our cruise credits, we booked a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean in 2022, shortly after Carnival Inc completed its restart - or so they claimed.
The restart of service lags behind the k bel of service we previously expected from ...
We want to keep this short:
Staff is still an 8 out of 10. Thank you, Celebrity Cruises.
We have now decided to not book Celebrity again due to one big problem and a few small.
The big problem is the food. Main Dining Room was so bad on 6 out of 12 nights. The other nights were - let's say okay.
Nothing compares to years ago. It's just sad and bad.
Further problems included ...
We chose this cruise based on the ship and the length of time for the trip which was 12 nights. There were many good things about this adventure such as the solarium and the service…the staff really works hard to keep everyone happy. We ate at 2 specialty restaurants called Tuscan and Murano and the food and service was excellent…there were 4 in our group and we all felt the meal at Murano was the ...
The exception to the quality of this cruise was the internet. I have over 600 days on Princess, and I have grown up with the internet service beginning with 2 computers in a closet about 25 years ago. This time, the internet was available, but the speed was the worst imaginable. You are used to a speed of over 100mbs. The speed of this connection was 5KBS. It would load email if you left it on ...
I booked my lifetime dream Transatlantic 23 day cruise aboard Emerald Princess, which would be my first cruise on Princess. I've been on many, many cruises before, and am not one to complain, nor to have unrealistic expectations of what a cruise line can deliver. For a line that is supposed to compete with Celebrity (which I have sailed several times), Princess fell short in several ways.
...
This is a long and detailed "Log" style review. It's pretty positive until near the end, when everything went downhill to an unacceptable level. If you just want the summary just scroll all the way down.
Emerald Princess 4-16-22
We left home and met our traveling friends at their home at 8:30. We managed to get all the suitcases into their vehicle and we are off to Port Everglades. We ...
This was my 5th cruise with Emerald princess. I was not disappointed. The staff was every attentive to all my needs, from the customer service clercks to the room stewards. (Ronald)
Mona In the Spa massages were mind blowing. her gentleness and attention to detail is one of the reasons why I keep returning to Emerald Princess.
The cleanliness of the floors was remarkable. the tables were ...
Our experience with Princess Cruises was very disappointing. The Baltic cruise was modified to exclude Russia, which was OK. Then it was effectively cancelled and replaced with a repositioning back to England. The distances between ports, and the low value of the stops, made it seem likely that the choice of ports was to make up for an inability to refuel in Russia. The slower a boat sails, ...
First I've cruised with Princess 17 times. I've always enjoyed the cruises. This cruise was a disaster from start to finish.I am slightly disabled and need a wheelchair to get on the ship. It wasn't there although it was requested. The line to get onboard was miles long and not moving. I don't know what the issue was. My steward informed me that they only cleaned the room once a day now. ...
Ship was understaffed. Food was the worst quality on a cruise that I’ve ever had, tough steaks, overcooked fish, sauces that were gelatinous and unpalatable. Breakfast buffet servers routinely ignored passengers causing lines. Total fiasco at Southampton on May 1 causing numerous passengers to miss flights. It was as if they had never operated a cruise during Covid. Passengers staying onboard were ...