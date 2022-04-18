We had two cruises canceled in the past two years due to COVID - a 14 day Mediterranean n June 2020 and a Thanksgiving 2021 cruise to Aruba. Since we had to use our cruise credits, we booked a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean in 2022, shortly after Carnival Inc completed its restart - or so they claimed.
The restart of service lags behind the k bel of service we previously expected from ...
We have not even sailed yet and I am so frustrated I want to leave. Every restaurant is booked. Here’s the big kicker: I PAID for two alcohol packages and a juice package. I have proof that I paid for it. They don’t show it and because they don’t see it they are not honoring my proof. I am now expected to pay for the packages twice!!! Never again will I book with Royal Caribbean! Only after they ...
Wow! The Princess staff were incredibly friendly, professional and upbeat. They were thrilled to be back onboard and it showed over the 14 night sailing. Over and over again, the staff greeted us so happily and were so helpful -- from the restroom attendants to the officers. It really was over and above in attitude and service. Great food, desserts. Medallion worked well. ...
I choose this cruise because it was going through the Panama Canal and was going to have a stop in Panama. The itinerary was changed and it didn't stop in Panama. That was disappointing.
Food in dining rooms and buffet was just ok. Nothing special. That was disappointing.
However, the pizza on the upper deck was outstanding.
Performers were good but selection of entertainment was ...
We want to keep this short:
Staff is still an 8 out of 10. Thank you, Celebrity Cruises.
We have now decided to not book Celebrity again due to one big problem and a few small.
The big problem is the food. Main Dining Room was so bad on 6 out of 12 nights. The other nights were - let's say okay.
Nothing compares to years ago. It's just sad and bad.
Further problems included ...
We chose this cruise based on the ship and the length of time for the trip which was 12 nights. There were many good things about this adventure such as the solarium and the service…the staff really works hard to keep everyone happy. We ate at 2 specialty restaurants called Tuscan and Murano and the food and service was excellent…there were 4 in our group and we all felt the meal at Murano was the ...
Embarkation was quick and we were able to get right on the ship. We chose this cruise because we had cruised on this ship twice before and to join friends who had also cruised on this ship in the past. The itinerary was the same as most eastern Caribbean cruises but docked at San Juan at 2:00PM which suited us since we like to go for cappiccino coffee. The crew that we encountered were awesome! ...
Love that RC is now on the west coast, so much closer to home. Booked as a mother daughter trip for her graduation. Upgraded as a surprise to a JS, even though not many perks apply to this level ship. Was not able to check in priority with the suites, was sent to main line, so one perk not honored. Check in guy said well this is close enough.Well that was a perk but ok. Once onboard you can tell ...
There were several issues, none of which were resolved even after talking with the manager.
The bathroom door was broken but never got fixed. The place to put your shampoo and conditioner was broken and never got fixed.
Got unlimited specialty dining and after the second burnt steak at Chops Grille, I gave up.
Who ever is running the sound for the Ice Games show needs to turn the sound ...
Crew was outstanding and tried very hard to be accommodating. Many of staff in windjammer and dining rooms were very helpful and attentive. However, feel that upper management made terrible choices as regards food choices and it felt like RCI didn't care that there was essentially no food option for lunch after 3pm or after 8pm other than park cafe. RCI should be embarrassed to call that an ...