Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
372 reviews

1-10 of 372 Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades) to Europe River Cruise Reviews

Wellness cruise

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Viking Neptune

Cynthia Murray
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Viking Panama Canal 16 day cruise because of the opportunity for extended sea days mixed with South American tropical ports of call. This itinerary afforded us ample time aboard to take advantage of multiple Nordic Spa days, daily promenade walks at sunrise, sunsets on our veranda and star lite nights. Quiet times to sunbath with a good book or reflect upon the soul stirring live ...
Sail Date: December 2023

West Indies Explorer

Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Viking Sky

PJH1
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my very first ocean cruise. I had specific requirements in my search for the right cruise. I wasn’t interested in a party atmosphere with loud disco music, I wanted to avoid children running around the ship, and I wasn’t interested in spending time with gambling or casinos. I wanted a cruise with diverse dining options in restaurants that didn’t require me to become best friends with a ...
Sail Date: December 2023

This is the cruise that ruined Holland America for us

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

sark25
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We were so disappointed with HAL, that we will not sail with them again. It was a 30 day cruise (the 16 Day Cruise listed here plus a 14 day cruise attached). This was our 4th cruise with them and prior to this, we couldn't say enough good things about them. This time, it was awful. There were many issues with the food, the entertainment, issues with our stateroom, rude behavior by staff (not the ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Could be improved

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

PH3
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have sailed 7 times on HAL and have always enjoyed the cruises. This was the first HAL cruise that did not meet our expectations. While the service and crew members were outstanding as usual, our main complaint was the quality of the food and the food selections in the MDR. Many times at dinner in the MDR our server did not ask if we wanted a drink or wine with dinner and rarely were we asked ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

As good as it gets

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

william6908
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is our first HAL Cruise, and I’m sold. My wife and I have been on just about every cruise line, but finally we have found our niche. Holland offers everything I want. The ship is spotless, the crew most hospitable and professional. The services on the ship from dining to cabin service top notch. For those who are concerned, there are multiple closets and under-bed drawers that are very large. ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

Not what it used to be - being handicapped is a problem

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

allie2086
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are 3 star, almost 4 star mariners. We like Holland America for its itineraries and its staff. Let me be clear: for the most part we enjoyed our cruise. Our cabin was very comfortable and spotless. Our stewards were very customer oriented. Our excursions were great fun. However, from the beginning things were not as good as they used to be. Embarkation with Orange Status should have been ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Smooth crossing, interesting ports, music walk entertainment was lacking.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Zuiderdam

BVI sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 6th HAL cruise. Our interest in this crossing was sparked by the interesting ports (Cork, Waterford, Torquay, and Dover) in Ireland and the UK. Our cabin stewards (Rio and Ewan) were phenomenal and kept the cabin in perfect shape. They are assigned approximately 35 cabins to take care of by HAL which is an unreasonable workload. We had great dinner and lunch in the Pinnacle Grill with ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean-View Verandah Stateroom

disappointment

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

lilliangore
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had decided to take this particular cruise , because it had the destination we wanted to visit- norway fjords, after crossing the Atlantic. I researched the the ship and most of the reviews were very good and based on my previous travel on celebrity line I was sure, i would enjoy it. I was wrong. The ship is beautiful and everyone who works on it think that they can do whatever they want, ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Food was awful. Mostly Indian cuisine.

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

Sblewis2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Transatlantic from Fort Lauderdale to Amsterdam. Ports were very good, very satisfied with the itinerary. Entertainment was very good, not to mention the state of the art theatre. That said unless you liked Indian food and wanted it every day, there were few alternatives. Select dining was awful. At end, never will I cruise Celebrity after being stuck for 17 days with awful food and ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Beautiful Ship, ugly weather and one bad restaurant

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Celebrity Apex

LaserDean
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 4th cruise with Celebrity and I've always had great experiences. This was our first Transatlantic and our first Edge Class ship, the APEX. Everything regarding the ship was a luxurious with the finest appointments that I've ever seen on a ship. However, we did miss some of the features that have been on our previous Celebrity ships. We especially missed the Sky Observation Lounge with ...
Sail Date: April 2023

