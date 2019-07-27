The Zaandam has returned to service after a year+ absence short staffed and provisioned. About 20 short in the kitchen, 2 in photography and stretched thin on cabin stewards, future cruise staff, and etc. As others have mentioned, gone are dinner theme nights, surf and turf, ice sculptures, live music at diner, the after dinner mint station (aka the traditional HAL level of dining). Service was ...
Boarding in Fort Lauderdale,where we live, was easy. Used the Verifly app which was a little difficult to figure out. We were underway on time to Boston, we have been on this ship several times before and like the smaller size. Immediately noticed maintenance items such as broken wooden trim around one of the hot tubs which was also closed, sound and picture quality of TV in cabin (80's looking ...
Overall: Good itinerary and good cruise… Overall staff was very polite and helpful. The ship was in good shape, looked nice and there were many places to relax on deck and inside. We often relaxed in the Skywalker Lounge which was never crowded, comfortable, quite and has great views. It was a very busy port cruise so not much deck time and evenings were often occupied preparing for the next ...
We have sailed twice with Princess , but never again, a good itinerary, on paper not matched by poor and expensive excursions, our last cruise around Japan for the summer festivals was magical , the dining was top class, the excursions pricey but well done a good cruise experience ,although with poor and limited entertainment it had an old feel to ...
We have sailed with Princess a number of times, but had a very bad experience two years ago. We decided to give them another chance as the itinerary appealed to us. We won’t travel with them again, and our fellow passengers that we spoke with also felt very let down.
Their cost cutting attempts affect all parts of the overall experience from having nothing to stir your coffee with, to reducing ...
The title of this review is taken from my answer to the Princess post-cruise survey question asking me to summarize my experience with the Ocean Medallion in no more than ten words.
Please also note that while I will endeavor to follow the Cruise Critic review format my text will likely contain asides regarding the Medallion and my being an Elite Captains Circle member that germinated in ...
We chose this cruise for the port itinerary and length of cruise. We've done a CNE twice before (7 and 14 days, in October) and wanted warmer weather, less rain this time.
We've cruised w Princess before and DH was not impressed with the food, about 5 years ago. However on this cruise, dinner was delightful each evening. We had My Time Dining and made reservations each day, always ...
My spouse and I had wanted to do a New England / Canada Cruise for sometime. We were fortunate enough to have benefited from a last minute sale from Princess Cruises that allowed us to experience this wonderful itinerary. Our experience aboard the Caribbean Princess was generally very good but there are some minor issues that should be reviewed by Princess in order to improve their service ...
Coming from Florida, this cruise was a good choice for us. We have easy access to Port Everglades and had the opportunity to enjoy cooler summer weather in New England and Canada. We have sailed with Princess many times and are Platinum. The ship is pretty, the food is good, and the ports enjoyable. A downfall for some might be the entertainment. The peculiarly designed showroom fills up ...
We paid for a large suite and were extremely disappointed, as all advertising material said that in Club Class we would enjoy an upscale menu. All regular dinning venues had through the ship had the menu, but we were offered ONE additional appetizer & entree per night.
Could not believe that when ever the ship was docked all dinning venues are closed with the exception of the buffet
We did ...