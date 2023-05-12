We chose the Viking Panama Canal 16 day cruise because of the opportunity for extended sea days mixed with South American tropical ports of call. This itinerary afforded us ample time aboard to take advantage of multiple Nordic Spa days, daily promenade walks at sunrise, sunsets on our veranda and star lite nights. Quiet times to sunbath with a good book or reflect upon the soul stirring live ...
This was my very first ocean cruise. I had specific requirements in my search for the right cruise. I wasn’t interested in a party atmosphere with loud disco music, I wanted to avoid children running around the ship, and I wasn’t interested in spending time with gambling or casinos. I wanted a cruise with diverse dining options in restaurants that didn’t require me to become best friends with a ...
This was our first cruise with Silversea. Our overall impression was that the vessel, service and other offerings justified the premium price paid. Silver Shadow is an older cruise ship but it was in superb condition and very clean. With a passenger capacity of 360, its smaller size did not diminish its ability to cope with those few days when the weather turned a little rough.
This was an ...
This cruise was quite telling about the degree of cutbacks Princess is implementing trying to regain financial stability at the expense of decreasing the quality of goods and services provided. At first, it did not make too much of a difference in not having any stationary or writing instrument in the cabin but then the soap bars disappeared. Now with the new medallions for the medallion class ...
I booked this cruise because it went to Iceland. Little did I know that it was an "old" ship that had a myriad of problems and a staff that was clearly not putting the guest first.
I've never been under house arrest, but I expect this was pretty close - wearing the tracking device, having no say in anything and having to just shut up and put up.
From noise that kept me up at night (got my ...
We were so disappointed with HAL, that we will not sail with them again. It was a 30 day cruise (the 16 Day Cruise listed here plus a 14 day cruise attached). This was our 4th cruise with them and prior to this, we couldn't say enough good things about them. This time, it was awful. There were many issues with the food, the entertainment, issues with our stateroom, rude behavior by staff (not the ...
We have sailed 7 times on HAL and have always enjoyed the cruises. This was the first HAL cruise that did not meet our expectations. While the service and crew members were outstanding as usual, our main complaint was the quality of the food and the food selections in the MDR. Many times at dinner in the MDR our server did not ask if we wanted a drink or wine with dinner and rarely were we asked ...
This is our first HAL Cruise, and I’m sold. My wife and I have been on just about every cruise line, but finally we have found our niche. Holland offers everything I want. The ship is spotless, the crew most hospitable and professional. The services on the ship from dining to cabin service top notch. For those who are concerned, there are multiple closets and under-bed drawers that are very large. ...
We are 3 star, almost 4 star mariners. We like Holland America for its itineraries and its staff. Let me be clear: for the most part we enjoyed our cruise. Our cabin was very comfortable and spotless. Our stewards were very customer oriented. Our excursions were great fun. However, from the beginning things were not as good as they used to be. Embarkation with Orange Status should have been ...
This was our 6th HAL cruise. Our interest in this crossing was sparked by the interesting ports (Cork, Waterford, Torquay, and Dover) in Ireland and the UK. Our cabin stewards (Rio and Ewan) were phenomenal and kept the cabin in perfect shape. They are assigned approximately 35 cabins to take care of by HAL which is an unreasonable workload. We had great dinner and lunch in the Pinnacle Grill with ...