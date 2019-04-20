What was right? Cabin stewards were awesome. Hautulco 5 Bays Catamaran was amazing. But get a tok tok for the long walk there for anyone who can’t make the distance they will try to drop you off halfway make them take you the whole length . Horrible..despite being hi level player casino host treated us like nothing, I received no offers for an extra speciality meal, payouts were crappy and ...
We chose this cruise because it ended at our home port of Vancouver BC .
It was also our first cruise with the Holland America line.
Prior to boarding we had to sit on rows of chairs the were so close together that gave us a feeling of clostaphobia.
Upon embarking we were informed that our suites had not been made available due to cleaning etc, so we had to find a spot to sit untill ...
Bucket list and a .uch needed break! Bonus was returning to Vancouver. We were upgraded from a window G to a larger window cabin 25**. No complaints. Our cabin stewards were terrific and always attended to everything. We both felt at home and after 21 days we hadn't grown tired of the pampering! The Ocean Band was our go to after dinner. And the food! Fabulous! Ate in the dining room, and 2x ...
Joined others on this voyage to celebrate one of our travel family member's 80th birthday. She has some 40+ cruises on several different lines, but likes HAL as one of her top 3 lines. Over-all the cruise was enjoyable, but at a lower level in many respects when compared to pre-covid cruises. I think we all understand that the industry lost a ton of money, sold ships to the scrappers to offset ...
We had never been on a Panama Canal cruise even after having sailed on more than 50 cruises. Our cabin was a balcony and was very nice. This cabin was smaller than some we have enjoyed but was still fine. The fact it had a tub/shower was nice. The beds were comfortable with very nice pillows. The fact there was no turndown service was disappointing. This is the first time we have encountered this, ...
We chose this cruise since it was billed as a Big Game Cruise with a Slot Tournament. We didn't book for the Itinerary as we'd been to most of these places before. We booked at a casino rate in an Oceanview cabin. Since we had a room with no balcony we decided to rent a cabana in the Retreat so we could be outside when we wanted to be in our own area. This turned out to be wonderful. Two weeks ...
We have been on a total of 6 cruises, 3 of which were with Holland America. The most recent trip was a 21 day Fort Lauderdale to Vancouver April 24 to May 15. We felt the itinerary offered a good mix of sea days and shore time. The food in the dining room was excellent and only one night did we have a waiter that needed more training. The room steward we had worked hard to keep us happy. Room ...
Always wanted to see the Panama Canai, and do the full cruise through to Vancouver from Ft Lauderdale. A truly amazing experience! GOING THOUGH THE LOCKS-wow-not sure what i was expecting-but it was a very unique experience. This was one of a few still on bucket list. The staff on this cruise were very friendly and accommodating as needed. Our dining room staff were fantastic, and the food fresh ...
This was a destination we’ve wanted to do for awhile. Being from Alberta, Canada we liked that we started in Ft. Lauderdale and sailed through the canal and finishing in Vancouver, BC. From there it was a very short flight home.
We were lucky enough to be upgraded to a mini suite in which our room steward, Winston, kept very clean. Although we chose anytime dining, we chose not to do it. ...
Destination: Panama Canal and it did not disappoint! Very impressed with this cruise. The Coral Princess was our first ship to sail on with Princess a few years ago and it still is one of our favorites. Small enough to enjoy everything, yet large enough to not feel cramped. Love this line!
Service is superb in every venue. I don't know how they do it, but everyone remembers your name on ...