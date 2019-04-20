Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Eurodam

We chose this cruise since it was billed as a Big Game Cruise with a Slot Tournament. We didn't book for the Itinerary as we'd been to most of these places before. We booked at a casino rate in an Oceanview cabin. Since we had a room with no balcony we decided to rent a cabana in the Retreat so we could be outside when we wanted to be in our own area. This turned out to be wonderful. Two weeks ...