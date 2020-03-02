My sunset verandah is just beautiful. The balcony is really large and what a view we have. I can’t begin to tell you how happy the staff is to see us all. I am so glad I decided to come on this cruise.
Everyone I have met and I have met a lot of from F&B, casino hostess Adrianna, cruise director Lauren, all so friendly and amazing.
Martini bar and who do we meet but food and beverage and ...
In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise.
Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes.
The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
We arrived at the port early because we were uncertain of delays along the way do to driving approximately 3 hours to get to Ft Lauderdale. We had no issues finding a space in the parking garage adjacent to the terminal. We decided to drop off our luggage and then park which was a brilliant idea. It was an easy walk, very convenient from the parking garage despite the cost. When inside the ...
This was our annual organizations cruise and we were not informed till about the day before that we were not going to our original destinations, Labadee and Falmouth but to Nassau and Coco Cay. I don't care for Nassau and that's not where I prefer to go. We had no choice. They told us it was due to the weather, though in hindsight it seems like that was not really the case but that Jamaica ...
It was AMAZING hard to know where to start first!!!!!!
The Passport Bar hands down the best (3)guys ever!!! They knew our names...what we wanted they were friendly and so much fun!!!! They definitely will be missed....I hope to see them all again very soon.Tuscan restaurant was SUPER yummy!!!! The waiter was very helpful and attentive.
I loved everything about this boat!!! The comedians were ...
Great service with the really hard-working staff. The Serenity deck had a passenger's boom box music at the bar, the pool music, and the ship music all being played at once. Too many people saving chairs & ignoring signage. The ship had children onboard & "Cake by the Ocean" song played repeated graphic language. The show was Soulbound with the undead and witchcraft with small children either ...
Celebrity Reflection Delivers a Relatively Good Cruise, but did not take enough precautions for Coronavirus
March 2 - March 13, 2020 - This is the second time we cruised Reflection, since it was new (2012) when we spent two weeks back to back on her. Our 11 day cruise this time was better since there was not a repeat of meals and shows during the 11 days.The ship has aged well and was in good ...
Celebrity Reflection
March 2 to March 13, 2020
Ft. Lauderdale, Cartagena Columbia, Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Georgetown Grand Cayman
Number of Cruises – 28
Cruises on Celebrity – 7
Sea Fever
I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky,
And all I ask is a tall ship and a star to steer her by;
And the wheel’s kick and the wind’s song and the white sail’s ...
I usually cruise in Carnival Cruise Line because I refer to them as the fun, party ships. I had a great time. This was the first shop I’ve every sailed where the DJ played music for all race and ethnicity. The enter for me was five star. I’m African American and I went to the Latino event and had a blast. The entertainment on this cruise was amazing. Every night it was something for me to ...