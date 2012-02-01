My wife and I just returned from our second MAS Paradise Cruise.
We had a wonder time.
For this cruise we used the Faster To Chill Plan (express boarding and disembarking, wifi for two and floor seating for the shows) this is the way to travel.
This cruise is a quick and simple three day getaway.
We arrived at the port at 10:30 am and was through valet, curbside checkin, ...
Fre port has a few cruise shops near the ship. Then you need to take a tour or taxi to see what is available. We chose a taxi. He was a native and very informative. BUT.... there is nothing to see. Much much poverty. Storm damage from hurricanes that were many years ago. Millionaire row that is mutely advertised is a gate community and no one drives thru there. They drive next to a ...
The cruise itself was amazing. The offshore excusion was the jeep tour. They were terrible! Not prepared, not enough water for the 107 degree weather. Bad breaks and one jeep ran into the back of another one. One jeep broke down! We had to squeeze the passengers into the other jeeps. Not happy for $139.00 each!
But the cruise was great. Staff was very friendly. We got fresh towels 2 times a ...
We love to cruise and was told NCL was great. WRONG!!! We took the sky on march 30th April 3rd 2015. First we went for our older children's birthday was told there would be cake in their room, there wasn't we asked about it we were told we had to buy the cake, so we let it go. Then we purchased the soda packages for our 3 older children because it is usually the best option, after spending 90.00 ...
I was completely impressed with all aspects of this cruise. Embarkation was the easiest I have ever seen. We arrived at the port at 11:30 and were sitting down to eat at 12:30. Our bags were in the room at 2:15.
All employees were cheerful, friendly and helpful.
The food was delicious and served at the right temperature. The dining room service was outstanding. We had My Time Dining in the ...
Hi, my husband, son and I went on this cruise, first cruise for them, second cruise for me. This cruise came at the end of a 8 day Orlando family vacation. We rented a car both to and from Orlando to cocoa beach. It was very easy to drive there. (even with the tolls) We went to board the ship around noon and it did take awhile to get everything set up for the 3 of us. We then boarded and went to ...
My husband and I only did a two day cruise because he wasn't to sure about it. He has never flown it been on a cruise before. He is very nerves about about things like that. The Embarkation process was a breeze. The guest services at embarkation were wonderful. When we got our room it was very clean. The bed was comfortable. The bathroom was small but I can understand that. The water in the shower ...
I can't say enough about how wonderful our trip was! Let me start with the ship. I found it to be the perfect size for us - not too big and not too small. I believe there was around 2,100 passengers with approximately 400 of them children. The ship was spotless and classy in an understated elegance kind of way. No big atrium to gawk at, just a nice 3-story version. I liked the common areas very ...
Let me first start by stating that my wife and myself are long time Princess cruisers and have sailed on the Grand Princess three times in the past and have enjoyed ourselves each time. But for Princess Cruises times have changed and the "Grand" is not as grand as it used to be.
The ship. The ship was recently overhauled and while the public areas have changed it was not really and ...
We went on the Emerald Princess on February 6th for a 10 day cruise.
It was our first time with Princess. We were nervous about trying another line after the horrible time we had with MSC. We read trip advisor for all our travels. Especially the negative comments about Princess and Emerald, in particular was the "hard" beds. This was not evident to us. Just to be on the safe side we
pre ...