Bahamas Freedom of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2318 reviews
28 Awards
New Years Eve celebration. The cruise director was up on a bridge overhead
Great bars on the ship - plenty of room for a large group to get together.
Redesigned cabin!
Curacao
Cruiser Rating
3.3
Average
13 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Filters

1-10 of 13 Bahamas Freedom of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews

Royal Comeback Cruise

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
paradise4me
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Freedom of the Seas

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
tamangel
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

This was a family vacation with my boyfriend's family. Before we left we stayed in Orlando and hung out there and shopped. Arriving and leaving was better than flying and dealing with TSA. I found security to be way better with the cruise line. I enjoyed our room and the ship. I was glad to have an adapter for charging things with me. We only had one outlet in the room. We had the best servers for ...
Sail Date: June 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Family Oriented

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
bluazure
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Overall, the cruise was very enjoyable and definitely geared towards families with young children although there were areas reserved for adults only. Throughout the cruise there were scheduled picture opportunities with the DreamWorks characters. However, they were short - probably about 15 minutes each - sometimes a single character and sometimes multiple which some kids were not able to be ...
Sail Date: June 2015

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Very Poor Introduction to Royal Caribbean

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
ibherbie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I took a last minute cruise earlier this year. At $79. pp for an inside room, it was just too good to pass up. After boarding, we quickly discovered this was a "leftover" cruise as the ship was about to go into dry dock. A couple of the clubs were already closed and renovation had begun. Most bars were very low on stock. One bar we went to (inside) only had Bud Light. Several ...
Sail Date: January 2015

Very disappointing ship and staff!

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
darylemac
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

First and foremost, our family are Disney Cruise line loyalists! Still kicking myself for going on this cruise but it was only for 2 days and was cheap.Getting onboard took 3 hrs...this is just unheard of....Asked multiple staff what the problem was and each person stated something totally different (got to port late, problems with the ships computer systems, escalator broke down in port, ship ...
Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Disappointed doesn't begin to cover it

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
mrloo05
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

I booked this with my family, parents and mother-in-law for a 2 day out of Port Canaveral. Apparently the propeller on FOS had been out for a month yet I received no email letting me know this (with the opportunity to reschedule/cancel) and boarding turned out to be a disaster. We waited in line at port in the heat for 2+ hours. We got to the 'front' of the building where they had locked the door ...
Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Interior Stateroom

Traveled with children

Traveled with disabled person

First Time on Royal Caribbean-May be the last time

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
CruiseMasterFlash
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

As many have written previously the Freedom has been having propulsion issues for months. Even after these reviews, I decided to book the short cruise because it was so cheap. This was a bit of a mistake. Due to the propulsion issues, the ship was late to port which caused the boarding process to be a living hell. It was a 3 to 4 hour wait which is completely unacceptable for such a short cruise. ...
Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Not what we had hoped for!

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
hjrdh1
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This was our first cruise on Royal Caribbean and probably our last. The ship was having mechanical issues and we did not get notified until the day we were going to board the ship. All of our ports got changed and we had to stay in the Bahamas for 2 days. We had to stand in line for 21/2 hours to board the ship with very long lines. While talking to others in line, Royal Carribean knew that their ...
Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Nice ship, but way too many hiccups with horrible customer service.

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
shanaid73
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

Our cruise was slated to be an Eastern Caribbean cruise. We were to travel to St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Coco Cay. The evening prior to the cruise, we received an email. The email informed us (with no apology) that due to technical error, the cruise itinerary had changed and we would no longer be travelling to the Eastern Caribbean (or the Caribbean for that matter). We would now spend 24 hours ...
Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Superior Oceanview Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

Horrible

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Bahamas

User Avatar
Hving2muchfun
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise was set to go to Coco cay St Thomas and St Marrten However 9 pm the night before we were sent an e mail at 9 pm saying there was a technical issue and the itenerary was changed. We went to Nassau for 2 days of ship repairs meaning we had to cut the blades of the main propeller off because of a main bearing issue that has plagued the ship since it was built. After this we went to ...
Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

