Fred. Olsen USA Cruise Reviews

Promenade Deck
Photo Credit: Steddiguy
Atrium
Photo Credit: Steddiguy
Photo Credit: Steddiguy
Atrium
Photo Credit: Steddiguy
Cruiser Rating
2.9
Poor
8 reviews

Filters

1-8 of 8 Fred. Olsen USA Cruise Reviews

Not Good Enough

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Borealis

User Avatar
Eastcoaster560
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Many missed ports

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
The happy wanderers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise for the chance to see LA and San Francisco. what did we see . More sea than expected. All went well until we exited the Panama canal then an argument with a fishing net ( we lost) reduced our speed to 8 knots and our itinerary was lost as well , missed ports, reduced time in port and more tendering . LA no chance ,San Francisco 3 days down to 1and a half , We went to El ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Round trip UK - West Coast US. A long trip with some great people

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We usually travel with P&O during the January - March period to escape the British winter but they had nothing new this year so we thought a return to Fred Olsen with a different itinerary would be different. We travelled on Balmoral 10 years ago and she has been sympathetically updated since and is very well maintained. The problem we had last time still exists unfortunately - she is just not ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Wonderful Cruise

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Tidderae
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Small ship. Less 1000 passengers. Very well recommended. Cabin 7016 excellent, comfortable spotlessly clean. Lovely stewerdess. Dining, first class service, food hot, good selection, staff and service excellent. Entertainment brilliant and very professional. Bars, lounge's, library again very efficient excellent service. Ship generally is very comfortable softly furnished with very little glitz. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

A long, long Mardi Gras Cruise, we started slightly late, missed 4 ports of call

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Pete 800
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

For the Mardi Gras Celebrations in New Orleans - which were tremendous. The voyage started 7-8 hours late, this did not really affect us. Many passengers travelled down by pre-arranged coach from Scotland, Wales & North of England and these passengers were held for 7 hours or so at Southampton departures terminal as the coaches would not/could not change their schedules. Very few disabled ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Outside

Caribbean and Mardi Gras

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
The happy wanderers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We choose this cruise for the Mardi Gras, which was both the highpoint and low point. We made the mistake of booking via Fred for the masquerade ball, very expensive and very poor, probably the worst value for money I have ever spent. The following day, fat Tuesday was free and probably one of the best day we have had abroad. We did have poor weather and we missed 4 stops, there was also ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Balmoral Blues

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Liz200
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a really disappointing cruise. From a 7 hour delay in departure, 4 missed ports, 3 Captains and an ignominious homecoming with one of the lifeboats strapped to the bow deck like a bathtime duck, this was definitely not Fred Olsen’s finest hour. Storms in the North Sea resulted in the ship docking very late at Southampton with many passengers having several hours wait in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Inside

Canada, New England and New York.

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
Parsman
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

I have cruised many times with Fred. Olsen and several times on the "Balmoral". It was the itinerary that attracted me to this cruise. It was primarily the Canadian part of the cruise is which I was particularly interested in. The ship sailed from Southampton on 1st September and we had an Atlantic crossing of 5 days ahead of us. We were blessed with calm seas and pleasant weather all the way. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2014

Cabin Type: Single Outside

Find a cruise

Any Month
USA Cruise Reviews for Fred. Olsen Ships
Balmoral USA Cruise Reviews
Balmoral USA Cruise Reviews
Borealis USA Cruise Reviews
Braemar USA Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.