Embarkation went smoothly, Senior Officers at the gangway as we boarded, all very welcoming. Found our cabin very easily, well appointed single bed layout, plenty of storage, safe n wardrobes. Settee dresser and chair, tea n coffee making. Slept like a log throughout. Yani our chambermaid introduced herself and looked after ourselves very well. First stop, pool bar, where Julius greeted us and ...
We choose this cruise to celebrate our 40th wedding Anniversary and the special offer price was too attractive to turn down. We were let down by Guest Services in Suffolk regarding this but the staff on board more than made up it. Stephen and Gustie in the Thistle were great. The food was better than expected with lots of choice. Our Cabin stewardess Patti offered service above expected and ...
Previous wonderful experience with Fred Olsen over the past fifteen years. Sadly, will go with them no more unless they get back to their previous excellence. It appears that the ' Bean Counters ' have taken charge. Cruise prices have rocketed by up to 70% ( beware ' Anchor Fares ' you will be second class guests even having to pay a large sum for a couple of clicks on a computer to change your ...
We chose this cruise as it covered the destinations we wished to see. Unfortunately a Pilot strike at the Portugase ports prevented us from docking at Porto.so we only docked at 3 instead of 4 destinations. Not the fault of Fred Olson.
Fred Olson passengers must be some of the most loyal and supportive of any customers in any business in the world. I never heard any compaints at all.
My ...
My elderly mother cannot fly because of health issues and wanted to visit her home country.This was the only cruise that called at ports we wanted to call at.
Our experience of the cruise started poorly when initial arrangements were badly handled and information had to be submitted several times.I let that go as one of those things.
Once on board , every time I bought anything whether in ...
forget the negative reviews, you'll find the ship clean, the food impeccable and the service courteous.
I was slightly nervous bearing in mind my previous experience on Black Watch and the reviews this year - but I loved everything about this cruise. So much so we've booked on the same ship for next year.
Whilst the 3 restaurants are fine - we were in Avon and the views were wonderful, we ate ...