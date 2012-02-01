This was not what we expected at all, and to say a disappointment, doesn't even come close.
I think we worked out that 9 trips were cancelled, and with the exception of a couple, the others we did do all had some issues/problems.
I believe 8 of the ports we stopped at were on a Sunday - this meant that most things were closed.
Many of the ports were commercial, so lots of loud container ...
My first ever cruise which was a trip with my parents and brother as a special family trip and despite my reservations I really enjoyed cruising. Infact I would go again. We had an inside cabin which was actually not too bad. I missed having no natural light but storage was fine and beds very comfortable. The ship, crew and trips were all excellent and I found very little to criticise. The food ...
Bucket list cruise to see the Amazon River. The whole experience far exceeded all expectations. First time with Fred Olsen Right from the start everything was very well organised. The staff were all very attentive and it was service with a smile through out the whole cruise. Nightmare journey home not good having to fly from Manaus to Barbados to chance crew and refuel as we couldn't get off ...
We choose this cruise to experience Rio Carnival and get away from UK winter, overall we were pleased that we did.
Ship - public rooms and spaces were attractive and well kept.
Dinning- we ate in the Ballindoch dinning room, late sitting, the service was excellent and the food was good quality, and wide variety offered. We tried the Poolside grill twice and both times the menus were ...
We booked this very short cruise at exceptionally short notice (book Monday sail Saturday.) We were accommodated in a suite on Deck 9. During the booking procedure I made it clear that we wished to dine at 8-30 pm but were later told that we must eat at 6-30 pm. It took very many telephone calls to unravel that situation but having paid an extra £12 we were granted our wish.
We have sailed in ...
I Flew to Montego Bay from London (Gatwick)on a Pullmantur charter Boeing 747 in premium (business) class. Excellent travel on this flight and on the return.
The "Balmoral" is an older vessel but has been well maintained over the years. It is comfortable and is unpretentious.
The itinerary took to Colon, Panama - transited the Panama Canal - visited Costa Rica, Nicaragua and El Salvador in ...
Our cruise began with a charter flight from Gatwick to Santiago which was an unpleasant experience for all concerned: a long flight was made even more uncomfortable and protracted by the refuelling stop in Teneriffe during which all passengers were confined to their seats with no air conditioning operating. There was a serious lack of toilet accommodation on board because of a malfunction which ...
My husband and I have cruised many times before and this was our third cruise with Fred Olsen. Having enjoyed our two previous FOCL voyages we had high expectations for this one and we were not disappointed.
We flew from Manchester to Bridgetown with Thomas Cook airlines and I have to say the whole embarkation procedure, from start to finish, was very streamlined and efficient. Once we'd ...