Review for Balmoral to South America

This was not what we expected at all, and to say a disappointment, doesn't even come close. I think we worked out that 9 trips were cancelled, and with the exception of a couple, the others we did do all had some issues/problems. I believe 8 of the ports we stopped at were on a Sunday - this meant that most things were closed. Many of the ports were commercial, so lots of loud container ...