I recently enjoyed a 7-nights cruise aboard Fred. Olsen's Bolette to Oslo and some fjords. It was my first trip out of the country since a cruise aboard Boudicca in February 2020 and therefore my very first cruise aboard Bolette.
Like many other people I had grown very fond of both Black Watch and Boudicca but as they were approaching their 50th birthdays one knew that they would not be around ...
We choose this cruise for the destination and size of ship, it was a very special occasion for our friends, their golden wedding anniversary we are all fast approaching 70, young at heart and outgoing but this was like a care home for the eighties, and we were all treated likewise, in fact we felt like cargo.
The ammount of maintenance work going on was unbelievable the continuous smell of ...
Always wanted to see the Fjords and this ship seemed like a good size to experience this .We has a good midship cabin near to lifts etc . the dining onboard we could not fault exceptional . The shows were all very good the service of bar staff and restaurant staff again excellent . The only complaint we had that our drinks package which we paid for did not include Sherry yet its cheaper to buy ...
We chose the Fred Olsen Cruise Line and especially the Balmoral because it could cruise right up into the fiords that we wanted to see. Some of the larger cruise lines cannot do this.
Excellent food and service in the Ballindalloch restaurant. Especially from our waiters Pat & Anthony.
Excellent service in the Observation Lounge where we spent evenings drinking a cocktail before dinner ...
We had always wanted to see the Norwegian Fjords and had never cruised before, so took the plunge and booked the 6 night cruise from Newcastle.
We were lucky enough to get the all inclusive deal at the time we booked.
The trip was amazing. The ship is lovely, not a glistening modern one but really classy - a wide variety of nice bars, lounges, snugs, library - plenty places to sit quietly. ...
This was our very first Cruise I have to say from start to finish it was excellent, We arrived at the port where our bags were taken from us and never saw them till we got to our cabin. we checked in and with in 10 mins we were through security and on the ship.we were on deck 8 Superior inside cabin and we were very happy with it. The food at all meal times were excellent, we chose to have our ...
First, I must mention a similar cruise reviewed by Alfie111 in May 2018. It appears Alfie111 was surprised that two whole days of the tour were spent at sea transiting to and from Norway. The itinerary in the Fred Olsen brochure clearly shows arrival and departure times at each port - depart Rosyth evening and arrive Norway following evening.
Our cruise on the ms. ‘Balmoral’ was 7 nights ...
Recently did the Norwegian Fjords out of Rosyth. Enjoyed it from start to finish.
Check in and settling in went very quickly and extremely well organised. Cabin was a superior cabin with a walk in shower. Much bigger than I expected with plenty of wardrobe space. Beds and pillows extremely comfortable. Ship was spotless and a bit confusing to begin with. Plenty of lifts an£ signage. ...
My wife had longed to see the fiords. Consequently, we booked the FO five-nights trip to Norway. We did not realise that for two whole days of this trip we would be traversing the North Sea! This is not made clear in the advertising material.
The destinations (three) were dramatic but it took an inordinate amount of time to get to Norway from Rosyth and the same on the return journey. As a ...
Chose this cruise because I wanted to see Norwegian Fiords. Everything about the cruise was first class from embarkation to disembarkation. The Fred Olsen tours were extremely good and well organised, the crew were so helpful and the food amazing. I only have one complaint about the whole cruise, the coffee everywhere on board was awful, quite tasteless, apart from that the whole cruise was ...