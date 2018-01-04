Fred. Olsen Mexico - All Cruise Reviews

Not Good Enough

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Borealis

User Avatar
Eastcoaster560
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This ship is marketed as one of the fastest cruise ships afloat. We were late arriving at Bermuda, we missed Golfito altogether because we were late, we missed Hilo altogether because we were late, we missed Raiatea altogether because we were late. To cap it all the ship lost propulsion and we were all cast into darkness, forcing it to anchor, as we drifted coming out of Sydney. There were serious ...
Sail Date: January 2024

Just about acceptable - but badly managed and not very good value

Review for a Baltic Sea Cruise on Bolette

User Avatar
feljen
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This would have been an awkward cruise anyway - with reduced passenger numbers due to covid precautions and with half of the original destinations - most of those on the strength of which we'd originally booked this holiday - cancelled, plus an unfortunate breakdown and delay at Belfast further complicating schedules. What turned awkwardness into, at times, full-throated disaster was the ship's ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Western Caribbean & Central America - Air Conditioning too high

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Cruiser 12
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

A good cruise and I was really looking forward to it, but was affected by the dreaded cruise cough. I believe this was due to the air conditioning being too high. In the evening before going into the Neptune Lounge I and many others had to put a scarf and cardigan on. I did mention this to customer services but did not get any feedback. If anybody has any hints on how to avoid this would be good ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Superior Twin Outside

Many missed ports

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
The happy wanderers
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise for the chance to see LA and San Francisco. what did we see . More sea than expected. All went well until we exited the Panama canal then an argument with a fishing net ( we lost) reduced our speed to 8 knots and our itinerary was lost as well , missed ports, reduced time in port and more tendering . LA no chance ,San Francisco 3 days down to 1and a half , We went to El ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Round trip UK - West Coast US. A long trip with some great people

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Balmoral

User Avatar
AdeAfloat
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We usually travel with P&O during the January - March period to escape the British winter but they had nothing new this year so we thought a return to Fred Olsen with a different itinerary would be different. We travelled on Balmoral 10 years ago and she has been sympathetically updated since and is very well maintained. The problem we had last time still exists unfortunately - she is just not ...
Sail Date: January 2019

Cabin Type: Superior Suite

Fred Olsen-losing the plot

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Portreathboy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed with Fred Olsen on the Braemar. We are not usual Olsen guests, probably slightly too young in our early fifties! we prefer more modern vessels. There are a number of issues; The ship is tired, built in 1968 she shows her age, no amount of tinkering or refits will hide this. Loyal customers talk about how friendly it is, how they love the smaller ships, but they don't have the ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

Very disappointed

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Steve and sue
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

30th anniversary .spoilt by inferior cabin.not reaching Jamaica.there was unrest but the captain said Ochoa Rios safe but weather was poor this was not the case ,we then had 3 days at sea doing nothing. Santiago unsafe and polluted, Tortola devastated should not of gone very upsetting . Continually being disturbed by captain announcements whilst resting(unimportant announcements.just like ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Twin Inside

Fred's Food Failed

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
twotravellersLondon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I chose this cruise for the Caribbean itinerary and also because I expected to experience the fine dining boasted about in the brochures and on the internet. The public spaces and our cabin were immaculately clean. With one or two rather surly exceptions, members of staff were pleasant, friendly, approachable and helpful. Excursions and transfers were very efficiently organised. The ...
Sail Date: January 2018

FRED'S FOOD IS FINE!

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
londonlady2
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Well I had a wonderful cruise aboard this fine old lady of a ship! I expected a friendly well run ship and that's exactly what I got. Really wonderful cabin - large and kept spotlessly clean by Nim who couldn't do enough for me (and reocmmend the wash and fold service at the end of the cruise, done so well didn't need to iron anything!) I'm used to eating out in London several times a week ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

A taste of the Caribbean

Review for a Cuba Cruise on Braemar

User Avatar
Artemisgirl
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had not been to the Caribbean before and this cruise made it simple to visit nine destinations which were all different and gave as an insight into those islands we would like to return to. Despite initial reservations we were impressed with the chartered Thomas Cook flight and the smoothness of the disembarkation from the plane - it was lovely not to see our luggage from Gatwick until it ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Cabin

